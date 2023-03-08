Governor Katie Hobbs Announces Members of Bipartisan Elections Task Force

PHOENIX —Following the creation of the Bipartisan Elections Task Force,todayGovernor Katie Hobbs appointed the members who will ensure the recommendations are effective and representative of our state. The Governor’s Bipartisan Elections Task Force consists of experts across Arizona’s elections community who represent political and geographic backgrounds from across Arizona.

“Arizona’s voters deserve an election system that is free, fair, and secure. I look forward to the task force’s recommendations and will continue working toward meaningful election reform that will improve the democratic process for voters and election administrators in Arizona,” Governor Hobbs said.

“I am looking forward to serving on the Governor’s Bipartisan Elections Task Force," Helen Purcell, Former Maricopa County Recorder said. “I believe there are endless possibilities for improving an election system that has served us well in the past and will do so in the future.”

Members include:

Adrian Fontes, Arizona Secretary of State

Ken Bennett, State Senator District 1

Laura Terech, State Representative District 4

Gabriella Cázares-Kelly, Pima County Recorder

Michelle Burchill, Yavapai County Recorder

Helen Purcell, Former Maricopa County Recorder

Scott Jarrett, Maricopa County Elections Director (Election Day and Emergency Voting)

Alma Schultz, Santa Cruz County Elections Director

Ben Lane, City of Scottsdale City Clerk

Michael Moore, Maricopa Recorder’s Office, Information Security Officer

Ken Matta, Election Security Expert

Patty Ferguson-Bohnee, Attorney and Director of the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law Indian Legal Clinic

Alex Gulotta, All Voting is Local, Arizona State Director

Don Henninger, The Carter Center, Representative

Renaldo Fowler, Arizona Center for Disability Law, Senior Staff Advocate

Christina Estes-Werther, Former Arizona Elections Director and Attorney

Brad Nelson, Former Pima County Elections Director

The Executive Order creating the Bipartisan Elections Task Force aims to enhance the accessibility and security of Arizona’s elections, and will provide an opportunity for engagement on election issues. This Task Force will convene experts in election administration, election security, campaign finance, and voter rights.