Governor Katie Hobbs Announces Members of Bipartisan Elections Task Force
PHOENIX —Following the creation of the Bipartisan Elections Task Force,todayGovernor Katie Hobbs appointed the members who will ensure the recommendations are effective and representative of our state. The Governor’s Bipartisan Elections Task Force consists of experts across Arizona’s elections community who represent political and geographic backgrounds from across Arizona.
“Arizona’s voters deserve an election system that is free, fair, and secure. I look forward to the task force’s recommendations and will continue working toward meaningful election reform that will improve the democratic process for voters and election administrators in Arizona,” Governor Hobbs said.
“I am looking forward to serving on the Governor’s Bipartisan Elections Task Force," Helen Purcell, Former Maricopa County Recorder said. “I believe there are endless possibilities for improving an election system that has served us well in the past and will do so in the future.”
Members include:
Adrian Fontes, Arizona Secretary of State
Ken Bennett, State Senator District 1
Laura Terech, State Representative District 4
Gabriella Cázares-Kelly, Pima County Recorder
Michelle Burchill, Yavapai County Recorder
Helen Purcell, Former Maricopa County Recorder
Scott Jarrett, Maricopa County Elections Director (Election Day and Emergency Voting)
Alma Schultz, Santa Cruz County Elections Director
Ben Lane, City of Scottsdale City Clerk
Michael Moore, Maricopa Recorder’s Office, Information Security Officer
Ken Matta, Election Security Expert
Patty Ferguson-Bohnee, Attorney and Director of the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law Indian Legal Clinic
Alex Gulotta, All Voting is Local, Arizona State Director
Don Henninger, The Carter Center, Representative
Renaldo Fowler, Arizona Center for Disability Law, Senior Staff Advocate
Christina Estes-Werther, Former Arizona Elections Director and Attorney
Brad Nelson, Former Pima County Elections Director
The Executive Order creating the Bipartisan Elections Task Force aims to enhance the accessibility and security of Arizona’s elections, and will provide an opportunity for engagement on election issues. This Task Force will convene experts in election administration, election security, campaign finance, and voter rights.