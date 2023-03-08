Submit Release
RE: DOWN TO ONE LANE OF TRAVEL

UPDATE*

 

ROADWAY IS BACK OPEN TO BOTH LANES OF TRAFFIC, THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE. DRIVE SAFELY.

 

Subject: DOWN TO ONE LANE OF TRAVEL

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

NEW HAVEN

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

The area of 750 main street in New Haven is experiencing delays/ down to a single lane of travel due to a crash resulting in power line damages.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice (several hours).  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

