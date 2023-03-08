RE: DOWN TO ONE LANE OF TRAVEL
UPDATE*
ROADWAY IS BACK OPEN TO BOTH LANES OF TRAFFIC, THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE. DRIVE SAFELY.
March 8, 2023 11:54 AM
Subject: DOWN TO ONE LANE OF TRAVEL
NEW HAVEN
The area of 750 main street in New Haven is experiencing delays/ down to a single lane of travel due to a crash resulting in power line damages.
This incident is expected to last until further notice (several hours). Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
