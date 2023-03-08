Submit Release
EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın’s 8 March International Women’s Day Message

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın released a message on 8 March International Women’s Day. Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın’s message reads as follows:

“As a state university of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus established by statute, Eastern Mediterranean University has a leading role in providing quality education and scientific research opportunities as well as serving the society. One of the most important issues with which Eastern Mediterranean University sets an example is the principle of gender equality. The number of male and female employees in our university is well-balanced, and women administrators also work successfully at our institution.

EMU is also aware of the importance of education and science on gender equality issues and has the EMU Center for Women’s Studies and the Faculty of Business and Economics, Department of Economics, Gender Studies Master’s Program within its body. Having signed various cooperation projects with non-governmental organizations, our university supports awareness raising on gender equality in our country.

Seizing this opportunity, I would like to extend my most sincere wishes to all women, especially the esteemed female staff of the EMU Family, on 8 March,

International Women’s Day and hope that the rights and values ​​given to women both within our society and in all segments of life increase.

