Bay Area Clinical Associates Celebrates Grand Opening Of New San Jose Location

BACA Continues to Expand to Meet the Growing Need in Providing Access to High-Quality and Affordable Mental Healthcare Services for Teens & Young Adults

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bay Area Clinical Associates (BACA), a leading provider of mental health services to children, youth and families across California, has officially announced the opening of their new office in the heart of San Jose's Willow Glen district. The new location, at 1530 Meridian Avenue, Second Floor, will be open starting March 13, 2023. It will be the company's new office for their San Jose headquarters and become home to their growing community of patients and clinical staff in the South Bay."

The demand for youth mental health services is greater than ever," said Growth & Development Director Marina Trio. "This expansion will help us serve more families who are not getting the care they need when they need it.

"The new office will be located in the Meridian Building, a fully renovated Medical and Professional Building with plenty of parking, high end finishes and ADA compliance. It has easy access to public transportation, highways and expressways. BACA's new San Jose location will offer greater services for mental health disorders like depression, anxiety, stress and trauma. The larger office will accommodate more clinical staff and increase their psychiatry, therapy, and medication management services.

BACA San Jose is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Friday's at 5 p.m.). BACA accepts most insurance, and offers affordable payment options for those with minimal or no health insurance.

For more information or to get in contact with a Bay Area Clinical Associates representative in your region, contact info@baca.org.

About Bay Area Clinical Associates

Bay Area Clinical Associates (BACA) is building the new standard in evidence-based, multidisciplinary, and in-network mental healthcare for children and young adults. We're an organization grounded around our clinical quality and care delivery, a culture that prioritizes diversity, equity, and inclusion, and a community-first workplace. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and with clinics across California, BACA has plans to grow thoughtfully and become a nationally recognized provider and leader in youth mental healthcare.

