MADISON, Wis., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Girl Magic Troop #8606 and the LGBTQ+ Troop #7729 will be visiting Herbal Aspect's retail locations at 3547 University Ave and 2017 Winnebago St, respectively. Sales began Saturday March 4th, and will be ongoing through March. More Dates and times for each event can be found on Herbal Aspect's website, www.herbalaspect.com ,

Alan Robinson , co-founder of Herbal Aspect, expressed his excitement for the upcoming visits, saying "It's important for us to provide a safe and educational space for our community, including our youth. We recognize the importance of responsible cannabis consumption, storage, and education, especially when it comes to keeping children safe and aware. Our goal is to create an environment where we can have open and honest conversations about cannabis, and work towards regulation and education rather than fear and prohibition."

The Girl Scouts will have the opportunity to learn about cannabis and its effects, as well as gain valuable entrepreneurial skills as they sell their famous cookies outside of the retail locations. Herbal Aspect encourages parents and guardians to talk to their children about cannabis, and stresses the importance of responsible use and storage.

"We believe that education is key," says Robinson. "By having open and honest conversations about cannabis, we can reduce stigma and promote responsible consumption. We are proud to support our community and look forward to welcoming the Girl Scouts to our stores."

For more information, please contact Herbal Aspect at Support@HerbalAspect.com or call (608) 424-2069.

Media Contact:

Alan Robinson

608-219-9682

355171@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/herbal-aspect-a-cannabis-retailer-in-madison-wi-is-hosting-two-girl-scout-troops-this-cookie-season-301766038.html

SOURCE Herbal Aspect