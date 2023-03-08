iHeartMedia Launches New Outspoken Podcast Network to Spotlight LGBTQ+ Voices

JoJo Siwa to executive produce and host her own podcast as well as lead a full slate of Outspoken Podcast Network programming

Rosie O'Donnell, Raven-Symoné, Lance Bass, Laverne Cox and more join Outspoken's star-studded creator lineup

Fan-favorite podcasts "Celebrity Book Club with Steven & Lily" and "Woke AF Daily" with Danielle Moodie to also join iHeartMedia's Outspoken Podcast Network

iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, today launched Outspoken, a new podcast network distributed by iHeartPodcasts that will amplify, elevate and reflect the diversity, richness and humanity of the voices throughout the LGBTQ+ community. Announced today in advance of Podcast Movement Evolutions in Las Vegas, Outspoken will feature programming from talent including Rosie O'Donnell, Lance Bass, Laverne Cox, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, Alex Mapa, Bridget Todd and more of iHeartPodcasts' favorite hosts, plus a new upcoming show with Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday. Additionally, JoJo Siwa will join Outspoken as a proud supporter and collaborator on a full slate of upcoming network programming as well as executive produce and host her own podcast.

The Outspoken Podcast Network will be executive produced by Award-winning activist and media strategist Raquel Willis alongside Jay Brunson, iHeartMedia's Creative Development and Marketing Director. As part of Willis' work with Outspoken, she will be developing two original podcasts for the network––the first will shine a light on the experiences of LGBTQ+ youth living in Queer legislative battleground states; while the second will feature an extended take on her investigative work as executive editor at "Out" magazine that will expand the narrative on the epidemic of violence against Black trans women.

"With Outspoken, iHeartMedia and a team of brilliant creators are building a space for LGBTQ+ talent and listeners everywhere to celebrate who they are. It's exciting to see podcasting becoming a medium where voices of all kinds go to be heard, and the Outspoken network will elevate the impactful culture of the LGBTQ+ community," said Will Pearson, President of iHeartPodcasts. "We're also honored to have some of the biggest personalities in podcasting joining us as advocates by using their massive platforms with millions of listeners to amplify these creators and help bring a greater diversity of voices into the podcast space."

The Outspoken Podcast Network mirrors the richness of the LGBTQ+ community, covering a wide range of topics, genres, stories and perspectives. iHeartPodcasts featured on the network include Rosie O'Donnell's upcoming show "Onward," set to debut later this month; Lance Bass' "Frosted Tips"; and "Squirrel Friends: The Official Drag Race Podcast'' with Loni Love and Alec Mapa. Programming will also include "Like A Virgin" with Fran Tirado and Rose Dommu; "Pridecast" with Jonathan Bennett; NextUp initiative winning podcasts "Beauty Translated" with Carmen Laurent and "BFF: Black, Fat, Femme" with Jonathan Higgins and Jordan Daniels; and "There Are No Girls on The Internet" with Bridget Todd. "Celebrity Book Club with Steven & Lily," from comedians Steven Phillips-Horst and Lily Marotta, and "Woke AF Daily" with Danielle Moodie will also join Outspoken and be distributed by iHeartPodcasts.

Hit Big Money Players creators Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers ("Las Culturistas"); and George Civeris and Sam Taggart ("StraightioLab") as well as Laverne Cox of Shondaland Audio's "The Laverne Cox Show" will also take part as supporters and advocates with their respective shows featured in the Outspoken Podcast Network programming.

Outspoken joins iHeartPodcasts' lineup of networks created to spotlight and elevate underrepresented communities in media, giving space for a diverse group of creators and shows that connect with all audiences. These networks include My Cultura Podcast Network, dedicated to celebrating Latinx voices, stories and content creators; Charlamagne Tha God's Black Effect Podcast Network, the first podcast network specifically built for the Black community, bringing together the most talented and trusted voices in Black culture for critical conversations on social justice, pop culture and more; and NextUp, an initiative which aims to empower up-and-coming creators from diverse backgrounds by giving them the tools they need to succeed in the podcast industry.

See the current Outspoken Podcast Network lineup of shows, here.

