2023 Sheridan Region season setting meetings

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomes the public to participate in upcoming hunting season setting meetings in the Sheridan Region.

Season setting meetings are held each spring to present hunting season proposals for the coming fall. Proposed changes may include license allocations, season lengths or other modifications to the season structure.

The first meetings will be a series of open houses held throughout the region. At these events, Game and Fish game wardens and wildlife biologists will provide information about local herd units and proposed seasons. They will also be available to visit with hunters, landowners and other participants to answer questions and listen to feedback and opinions on the proposals.

The open houses will be followed by a final information gathering meeting and formal season presentation.

March 20 - Kaycee season setting open house at 5 p.m. at the Kaycee Branch Library.

March 21 - Buffalo season setting open house from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Johnson County Library.

March 21 - Gillette season setting open house from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Campbell County Library.

March 22 - Sheridan season setting open house from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Game and Fish Sheridan Regional Office.

March 27 - The final information gathering meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Game and Fish Sheridan Regional Office.

In addition to accepting written comments at the meetings, the public is welcome to submit written comments to: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Attn: Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at http://wgfd.wyo.gov Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. on March 29. 2023.

The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.

