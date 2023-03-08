Investigation of Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Zynex, Inc. ("Zynex" or the "Company") ZYXI complied with federal securities laws. On March 6, 2023, Zynex announced it was postponing "the release of its fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call" that was initially scheduled for that same day. Following this news, the price of the Company's stock dropped.



If you purchased Zynex stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/zynex/ discuss your legal rights.