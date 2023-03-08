YPO CEO Xavier Mufraggi Announces Decision to Depart the Organization and Return to Private Sector and Global Board Member Thayer Smith will serve as Interim CEO

CEO Xavier Mufraggi is leaving the organization to pursue opportunities in the private sector.

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEO Xavier Mufraggi has informed the YPO Board of Directors that he is leaving the organization effective March 24 to pursue opportunities in the private sector.

Under Xavier's leadership, YPO has achieved remarkable milestones, including setting a new record of 34,000 members in 150 countries. During his tenure, Xavier and the Board have successfully managed YPO's Global Strategic Priorities to make YPO a more global and inclusive community, accelerate YPO's digital transformation and refine a customer-driven and focused culture.

Having achieved this mission, Xavier wanted to return to the for-profit world. We are grateful for all Xavier has done and wish him well in his future endeavors.

The YPO Board of Directors has appointed Global Board Member Thayer Smith as interim CEO. He has agreed to step down from his role at Bayshore Capital to lead the organization.

Thayer has built a career leading private companies through transformational change and is highly adept in team building, strategic planning, and collaborative change management. Additionally, his many experiences in volunteer leadership roles at YPO have given him a holistic view of the organization and a clear understanding of how to best serve its members.

The Global Board and Management Organization are committed to keeping the focus on fostering a haven of trust and respect for members, delivering exceptional offerings and thought leadership, and continuing to develop and inspire this global community of extraordinary leaders.

About YPO:

YPO is the global leadership community of more than 34,000 chief executives in 150 countries who are connected by the shared belief that the world needs better leaders and that business can be a driving force for good. Each of our members has achieved significant leadership success at a young age. They lead businesses and organizations that collectively employ more than 22 million people around the globe and generate over USD9 trillion in combined revenue. YPO members come together to learn and exchange ideas to make a difference in the lives, businesses, and communities they impact. Visit ypo.org for more.

