IAOP Names Transparent BPO a Top 100 Global Outsourcing Leader

Award designates Transparent BPO as one of the world's best outsourcing services providers

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transparent BPO, a leading nearshore and offshore contact center solutions provider, is pleased to announce the company's selection for The 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®).

This award recognizes Transparent BPO for its excellence and continuous improvement amongst service providers and advisors from industries including real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing and logistics, facility services, information technology, and business process outsourcing.

"We're thrilled to be included on this prestigious list of global companies that represent all types of outsourcing services," shared Scott Newman, founder and CEO of Transparent BPO. "This recognition by a highly respected, independent panel is a testament to our success on delivering on our mission to help make our clients successful, and ultimately helping them exceed their customers' service expectations."

Judging for The 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

"In a year when service providers and advisors navigated new — or more intensified — challenges and disruption, The 2023 Global Outsourcing 100 demonstrated that they could and did rise to the occasion," said IAOP's CEO, Debi Hamill. "We are especially proud of these organizations that strived to excel, innovate and pave the way in unprecedented times. Congratulations, Transparent BPO, on being included among the very best in the world."

For companies who turn to IAOP for guidance on their contact center and customer experience strategies, Transparent BPO's recognition as a leader in The Global Outsourcing 100 is a reflection of nearly 15 years of delivering meaningful outcomes.

The 2023 Global Outsourcing 100 full list is available on IAOP®'s website: https://www.iaop.org/Content/19/165/5657.

About Transparent BPO

Transparent BPO is a premier business process outsourcer (BPO), delivering contact center services, customer support, acquisition and retention, technical support, and data entry services for small, medium and Fortune 500 companies. Since opening its doors in 2009, Transparent BPO has been designated as an International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Rising Star in 2022, named the 'Best Outsourcing Provider' at the 2020 ICMI Global Contact Center awards as well as been recognized as one of the Inc. 5000 "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for eight years. The company serves its clients from Belize, the Philippines, Jamaica and the U.S.

About IAOP

IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit http://www.IAOP.org.

Media Contact

Alyssa Ott

315-790-1347

alyssa.ott@transparentbpo.com

Media Contact

Alyssa Ott, Transparent BPO, 1 3157901347, alyssa.ott@transparentbpo.com

Evan Stepowany, Transparent BPO, 6092176851, evan.stepowany@transparentbpo.com

SOURCE Transparent BPO