Techway Placements: A Recruitment & Training Agency Aiding Struggling Candidates to Break into the Sectors of IT
EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports on hiring trends reveal a surge in demand for professionals in fields such as cyber security, project management, IT support, and software testing. Companies are eager to keep up with emerging technologies and promote innovation in their respective sectors.
Despite this demand, entry-level candidates, including new graduates and those without work experience, are struggling to secure roles due to a lack of relevant experience. Today's employers prioritize work experience when considering job applicants.
Techway Placements seeks to address this issue by providing work experience opportunities in the aforementioned sectors. They offer guaranteed placements to qualified candidates, primarily targeting recent graduates who often lose out to more experienced candidates.
In addition to work placements, Techway Placements also provides employment support services to help candidates navigate the job search process. This includes referencing to verify skills and experience, CV analysis and enhancement, and interview preparation assistance.
According to a representative from the company, "Emerging technologies are driving demand for jobs in IT, project management, cyber security, and software testing. While this is great news, we want to ensure that recent graduates have a fair chance at being considered for available roles. That's why Techway Placements developed our programs."
"We want to equip young people with the tools to enhance their skills and gain relevant work experience, which is crucial to employers when hiring new graduates. What sets us apart is the flexibility we offer in the work experience process."
"Our program is conducted remotely, allowing candidates to complete tasks at their convenience. This enables individuals with full-time jobs, dependents, mobility issues, or financial constraints to participate in quality work experience programs that can be scheduled around their other commitments."
Techway Placements reports that over 90% of the candidates who completed their mentorship and work experience program secured a job offer within three months. One former candidate even found a job within a month of completing the program.
"We are thrilled that our efforts are helping young people break into the sectors they want to pursue. It's important to note that our program isn't a substitute for physical internships but rather an alternative for individuals facing challenges with their current situations."
Vicky Lewis
