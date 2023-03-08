UND Law Women’s Caucus celebrates Helen Hamilton Day

The Law Women’s Caucus and their Advisor Professor Denitsa Mavrova Heinrich

On Friday, March 3, 2023, the UND Law Women’s Caucus held its annual Helen Hamilton Day celebration. Helen Hamilton was the first female graduate of the UND School of Law and the first woman to petition the ABA for membership. This year’s symposium theme was Trailblazing Women, highlighting several North Dakota women panelists who have earned historical achievements in the areas of the judiciary, business, and public office. The event’s distinguished key note speakers included Justice Lisa Fair McEvers; Kathryn Rand, former UND School of Law Dean; and David Levine, the son of Justice Beryl J. Levine, North Dakota’s first female justice.

Erica Solberg was Helen Hamilton Day Coordinator.

Keynote speakers were Kathryn Rand, Former Dean UND School of Law; David Levine, son of Justice Beryl J. Levine; and Lisa Fair McEvers, North Dakota Supreme Court Justice.

Trailblazers in public office speaking at the celebration were Erin Oban, Former North Dakota Senator and current U.S.D.A. Rural Dev. Director; Heidi Heitkamp, Former U.S. Senator, North Dakota Attorney General, and Tax Commissioner; and Leann Bertsch, Former North Dakota Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation Director and Labor Commissioner.

Panelists included Alana K. Bassin, Partner at Nelson Mullin in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Michelle Kommer, Owner and Founder of HighRoads Partners, LL; and Shannon Full, CEO of the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce.

Panelists Lisa Fair McEvers, North Dakota Supreme Court Justice; Justice Carol Kapsner, Retired North Dakota Supreme Court Justice; and Judge Shon Hastings, Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge for the District of North Dakota represented the judiciary.

David Levine attended with daughters Madelyn Levine and Alexis Levine.