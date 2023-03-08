Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand, and Forecast

Companies Profiled in the Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market Are WebPT, Marshfield Clinic, Harris Healthcare, Epic Systems Corporation, Empower Systems, eClinicalWorks, DSS, Inc., CodoniX, CoCENTRIX Inc., CGI Group Inc., General Electric Company, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Infor, AdhereTech, Allscripts, Athenahealth Inc., Siemens AG, Qualcomm Life, IBM Corporation, Inc.

According to the analysis of Fortune Business Insights the global Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market is categorized based on a comprehensive range of information on the Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market, including market analysis, data, overview, growth, trends, forecast, and prediction.





Report Scope of Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Historical Data for 2019 to 2021

Key Takeaways from the Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market:

The global ambulatory electronic health record (EHR) market is experiencing growth due to significant factors such as the increasing demand for outpatient care facilities and the need for an improved patient data registry to enhance diagnosis.

The demand for ambulatory electronic health record (EHR) systems is being deterred by the high cost of software development and deployment, as well as the frequent occurrence of reported data breaches.

During the forecast period, a significant share of the global ambulatory electronic health record (EHR) market is expected to be dominated by a cloud-based solution.

The report analyzes current research and clinical developments within the clinical laboratory market and provides key dynamic factors that interpret the behavior of the market.

Ambulatory electronic health record (EHR) software is designed for use in small practices and outpatient care settings. It provides health professionals with access to an electronic database containing a patient's complete medical history, including all documentation of operations or procedures that do not require hospitalization. With the help of ambulatory EHR systems, healthcare professionals can easily monitor a patient's long-term care and medical history.

Drivers & Restraints:

With the number of patients increasing at a rapid pace, there has been a consistent demand for intelligent software among the masses. These software tools are capable of maintaining the health records of a large number of patients, leading to workflow efficiency and improved patient care. As a result, there is likely to be an increase in the adoption of ambulatory electronic health record systems during the forecast period. The global ambulatory electronic health market is classified based on function, delivery, end-user, and geography. Delivery options include on premise, cloud-based, and web-based solutions. Fortune Business Insights predicts that cloud-based solutions will hold a significant share of the global market due to their user-friendly nature and cost-effectiveness.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market





Segments:

Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market Segmentations By Delivery Cloud-Based Solutions

On-Premise Solutions By Function Planning

Reporting

Analysis

Billing

Medical Assistance By End User Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centres





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa are expected to experience growth due to the increasing demand for intelligent software.

The global ambulatory electronic health record market is divided geographically into Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. In 2017, North America dominated the global ambulatory electronic health record market due to a combination of factors such as a rise in the geriatric population, advancements in computer applications, and extensive knowledge of healthcare. However, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa are expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The governments and non-profit organizations in these regions are investing heavily in electronic health record systems. Additionally, the limited availability of clinical processes and the growing demand for intelligent software tools are expected to drive the ambulatory electronic health record market in these regions.

Competitive Landscape

Key players such as iPatientCare and eMDs, Inc. are focusing on strategic innovations and acquisitions to enhance their position.

In April 2019, MEDITECH, a web-based Electronic Health Record system, went live at Atchison Hospital, a general hospital in Kansas, and Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital, based in Montana. This system allows clinicians to access comprehensive health records of patients through a single health IT platform. In February 2019, iPatientCare, a medical billing service in Ohio, participated in HIMSS19, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare, where they showcased their ONC Health IT Certified HER. In January 2019, eMDs, Inc., a leading provider of healthy solutions based in the U.S., acquired Aprima Medical Software, a provider of Practice Management, Revenue Cycle Management, and Electronic Health Record solutions

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market:

CoCENTRIX Inc.

WebPT

CodoniX

Siemens AG

Marshfield Clinic

NVIDIA Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Harris Healthcare

DSS, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Cerner Corporation

CGI Group Inc.

Qualcomm Life

General Electric Company

Allscripts

Athenahealth Inc.





What are 3 examples of where an ambulatory EHR would be used?

The Ambulatory EHR would be used in Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

