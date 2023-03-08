Women’s Health Devices Market Size Expected to Hit USD 62.61 Billion by 2028, exhibiting 8.4% CAGR

According to Fortune Business Insights, Women’s Health Devices Market size is anticipated to reach USD 62.61 billion in 2028, the market size was 34.23 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 8.4%

The global Women's Health Devices Market size was valued at USD 34.23 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 35.63 billion in 2021 to USD 62.61 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, "Women's Health Devices Market, 2021-2028."

As per our analysts, the increased incidence of various female cancers such as breast and ovarian cancer and additional illnesses such as uterine fibroids is anticipated to intensely navigate the market. All these aspects combined are likely to significantly hike the implementation of women’s health devices during the forecast period. Several renowned players have been observed participating in addressing and tackling female health concerns and are actively working towards providing the best possible services to them.

Key Industry Development:

December 2019: Roche Diagnostics Korea publicized and endorsed the utilization of the Harmony test in Korea. In order to carry this out, Roche delivered devices to the Seoul Clinical Laboratories and confirmed the precision of the test.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 8.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 62.61 Billion in 2028 Base Year 2020 Women’s Health Devices Market Size in 2020 USD 34.23 Billion in 2020 Historical Data 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 110





Key Takeaways

Female diseases' high prevalence led to greater demand for women's health devices.

Market growth is expected to be strongly driven by the increased awareness of women's health issues.

The cancers & chronic diseases segment to lead market during forecast.

In 2020, North America held the largest market share.





Drivers and Restraints:

Surging Frequency of Sicknesses Concerning Women's Health to Boost Market Growth

The common frequency of women's health diseases has amplified drastically over the last several years due to numerous aspects that include technological enhancements in analytical equipment and intensified alertness resulting in the acceptance of preventative maintenance. This substantial escalation in the occurrence has resulted in a huge patient populace undergoing devastating and long-lasting disorders that brutally impact the regular operating of patients, coupled with adverse consequences on their mortality.

For example, according to the data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Virginia, a state in the U.S., positions in the upper half of the nation for cervical cancer demises. CDC records composed from the year 2011-2015 specified that 63,645 women were detected with cervical cancer, while 20,673 deaths were reported. Such sturdy incidence of female diseases has resulted in an augmented demand for an extensive variety of women’s health devices.

Segments:

On the basis of application, the global market is segregated into general health & wellness, cancers & other chronic diseases, reproductive health, pregnancy & nursing care, pelvic & uterine healthcare, and others.

The cancers & other chronic diseases segment was responsible for the maximum market share in 2020, credited to the augmented occurrence of varied kinds of female cancers. This robust rise in cancer cases among women is projected to amplify the demand for operative health devices to further fuel the growth of this segment during the mentioned timeframe. The segment held 33.6% in terms of share in 2020.

By end-users, the market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, home healthcare, and others. In terms of region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.





Report Coverage:

We have employed a distinctive research tactic that includes statistics triangulation based on the well-known bottom-up and top-down methods. Our research team has led exhaustive prime research to authenticate the projected size of the women’s health devices industry. The data utilized to represent the shares for multiple segments at the national, regional, and global levels is obtained from insightful interviews with countless investors. Our researchers have further attained information from funded databases, industry journals, SEC filings, and many other parallel resources.

Regional Insights:

North America Stood at USD 15.40 Billion in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

North America held the largest women’s health devices market share and was worth USD 15.40 billion in 2020 and is likely to be considered as the biggest market in the upcoming years. Robust healthcare spending for women’s health in the region, pooled with the relatively higher demand for technologically innovative apparatuses in the region, are a few of the aspects that are responsible for the dominance of this region.

Europe was reported as the second-largest market in terms of share in 2020, which is credited to the sturdy female healthcare expenditure in crucial European nations, coupled with the existence of a considerable female populace in Europe.

Asia Pacific region is projected to observe the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The enhancement in healthcare substructure in Asian countries, increasing incidence of women’s diseases, and the escalating consciousness regarding technologically progressive women’s health devices are navigating the market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Principal Players Commit towards Female Health Welfare Set to Expand Growth

Key companies such as Coloplast A/S and Hologic Inc. are responsible for a robust market share of the global market owing to their product supply committed to female urinary incontinence and analysis. Moreover, surging capitalization programs in the market are anticipated to escalate numerous developing corporations who, in turn, shall upsurge their market share during the forecast period.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Coloplast A/S (Humlebaek, Denmark)

Hologic Inc. (Marlborough, U.S.)

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, U.S.)

ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.) (North Chicago, U.S.)

BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) (Franklin Lakes, U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

CooperSurgical Inc. (The Cooper Companies, Inc.) (San Ramon, U.S.)

Caldera Medical (Agoura Hills, U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (Slough, U.K.)





