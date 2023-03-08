Base Station Antenna Market Size Expected to Reach USD 23.98 Billion, With 16.5% CAGR by 2029

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global base station antenna market size is projected to reach USD 23.98 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global base station antenna market size was USD 7.24 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 8.21 billion in 2022 to USD 23.98 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.5% during the 2022-2029 period. Gradual rollout of 5G infrastructures around the world drives the market growth. Fortune Business Insights, provide this information in its report titled, “Base Station Antenna Market Forecast, 2023-2029.”





Key Industry Developments:

Huawei released CableFree, its new technology to enable base station antennas to enhance capabilities, including power capacity, radiation efficiency, and integration. The product is aimed at meeting the high capacity and speed requirements of 5G networks.

Ericsson announced the takeover of antenna and filter businesses of Kathrein, a leading provider of antenna and filter solutions based in Germany. The acquisition will strengthen Ericsson’s Radio System portfolio as well as bolster the in-house antenna capabilities of the company.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 16.5% 2029 Value Projection USD 23.98 Billion Base Year 2021 Base Station Antenna Market Size in 2021 USD 7.24 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Type, Provision/Sector, Technology, Application and Geography





Key Takeaways:

Base Station Antenna Market size in Asia Pacific was USD 2.26 billion in 2021

Major driving factors include Increasing demand for high-speed internet services and advancements in communication technologies

By type, Omni antennas has the largest share in the global market

Global demand is driven by increasing deployment of 5G infrastructures in the world’s major economic hubs













Drivers and Restraints:

According to the industry body Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA), 5G networks will cover approximately one-third of the global population by 2025. This is punctuated by the fact that some of the world’s largest economies are already deploying 5G infrastructures. For example, in 2019 in China, China Telecom, China Unicom, and China Mobile launched the world’s largest 5G network, with services activated within five months of the rollout. Similarly, in Germany, Deutsche Telecom Germany and Vodafone Germany deployed 5G services across several cities in 2019. These network services are delivered through base station (BST) antennas installed in cell towers that facilitate data transmission. Since 5G networks are data-heavy, the demand for BST antennas is likely to surge with increasing deployment of 5G infrastructures in the world’s major economic hubs.

Delays in 5G Rollouts amid COVID-19 to Hamper Market Growth

The base station antenna market growth is expected to suffer a setback as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced 5G providers to postpone their rollout plans in 2020. For example, in May 2020, Rakuten Inc., a Japanese electronic commerce company, announced that the launch of its 5G services will be delayed by three months as its vendors in India were unable to test the technology owing to the nationwide lockdown. Meanwhile, in Europe, 5G spectrum auctions were delayed in several countries including France, Austria, Poland, and Spain. Huawei, one of the biggest players in the 5G market, had already announced that the deployment of its 5G services in Europe will be stalled because of the coronavirus. In the US, AT&T experienced huge logistical challenges in rolling out 5G services in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The unprecedented disruptions and downturns created by the coronavirus in the telecom industry will, therefore, limit the adoption of base station antennas.

Regional Insights

Rising Demand for Superior Networks to Boost the Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, with a market size of USD 1.95 billion in 2019, is expected to command the base station antenna market share during the forecast period as a result of the speedily rising demand for superior network connectivity in the region. Moreover, promising advancements in communication technologies and the steady deployment of 5G services in Japan, China, and South Korea will create numerous opportunities for market players.

Europe is set to emerge as a highly lucrative region for 5G service providers on account of the massive investments made by telecom operators and governments in the region in 5G technology. In North America, on the other hand, supportive government policies for advanced network technologies and soaring demand for data-driven services will favor the regional market growth.





Competitive Landscape

Leading Players to Concentrate to Enlarging Market Share through Innovations

Key players in this market are making heavy investments in innovation to develop cutting-edge products and expand their market presence and share in the process. Besides this, companies are also making strategic acquisitions to diversify their offerings and deepen their market footprint.

List of Key Companies Profiled in this Market Report:

roSoft Technology (California, United States)

Laird Connectivity (Akron, United States)

Fiber Home (China)

Comba Telecom (China)

Guangdong Kenbotong (China)

Ace Technologies Corporation (South Korea)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (KATHREIN-Werke) (Germany)

Panorama Antennas (Wandsworth, London)

Sinclair Technologies (Aurora, Canada)

Rosenberger (Fridolfing, Germany)

Cobham Antenna Systems (Wimborne Minster, United Kingdom)

MOBI Antenna Technologies(China)

Guangdong Shenglu (China)

Procom (Denmark)

RFS (Germany)

Baylin Technologies (Markham, Canada)





Major Table of Contents:

Global Base Station Antenna Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Type (USD) Omni Antenna Sector Antenna Dipole Antenna High-Gain Antenna Small Cell Multibeam Antenna Others By Provision/Sector (USD) Semi-urban Urban Rural By Technology (USD) 3G 4G/LTE 5G By Application (USD) Mobile Communication Intelligent Transport Industrial IoT Smart Cities Military and Defense Others By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Base Station Antenna Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Type (USD) Omni Antenna Sector Antenna Dipole Antenna High-Gain Antenna Small Cell Multibeam Antenna Others By Provision/Sector (USD) Semi-urban Urban Rural By Technology (USD) 3G 4G/LTE 5G By Application (USD) Mobile Communication Intelligent Transport Industrial IoT Smart Cities Military and Defense Others By Country (USD) United States Canada Mexico



TOC Continued…!





FAQs

How big is the base station antenna market?

Base station antenna market size was USD 7.24 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 23.98 billion by 2029.

How fast is the base station antenna market growing?

The base station antenna market will exhibit a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2029





