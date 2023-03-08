Sacramento Ranks 2nd in Nation for Diversity in Tech Workforce, Women Leading the Way

The City Also Tops the List for Women in Tech

/EIN News/ -- Sacramento, California, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greater Sacramento Economic Council (GSEC) announced that the city of Sacramento has been ranked second in the nation for diversity in its tech workforce. The findings come from a 2022 report on tech diversity from technology firm BeyondHQ, which previously ranked Sacramento third.

“Sacramento has long been one of the most diverse cities in the country, and we are pleased to see that representation reflected in the tech workforce,” said Dr. Jenni Murphy, Dean of Continuing Education at Sacramento State and founder of ProjectAttain. “This progress is important, and we’ll continue to work diligently to boost inclusion through programs and education.”

Most notably, the report found that Sacramento has the highest female participation of any city in its tech workforce at 29.4%. When looking specifically at the highly-valued skills and occupations of software development and systems design and engineering in Sacramento, women make up 22% of the tech workforce. Although Sacramento’s numbers stand out, women in tech are highly underrepresented in markets across the U.S.

“Inclusive and diverse workforces are critical to the vibrancy of Sacramento and essential to attracting, retaining and growing top talent and businesses in the region,” said Jen Hall, managing director at Accenture and a member of GSEC’s Competitiveness Council. “We are delighted that Sacramento is recognized for its continued efforts to champion diversity and growth opportunities and achieve positive economic impact in our community.”

In addition to topping the list for women in tech, Sacramento was noted in the report as having an above average representation of workers over the age of 55 and a “healthy” representation of minorities in tech including Black, Asian and Hispanic workers.

The ranking is among several that have acknowledged the city as a diverse metro in areas including education, STEM and the city as a whole. GSEC plays a crucial role in driving economic inclusion in the region through a variety of training and talent programs as well as key partnerships.

In determining its rankings, the report analyzed U.S. cities with at least 20,000 technology workers across all industries, accounting for race, ethnicity, gender and age.



About the Greater Sacramento Economic Council

The Greater Sacramento Economic Council is the catalyst for innovative growth strategies in the Capital Region of California. The organization spearheads community-led direction to retain, attract, grow and scale tradable sectors, develop advanced industries and create jobs and investment throughout a six-county region. Greater Sacramento represents a collaboration between local and state governments, market leaders, influencers and stakeholders, with the sole mission of driving inclusive economic growth. The Greater Sacramento region was founded on discovery, built on leadership and fueled by innovation.

