Labour Mobility awareness and recruitment on Makira/Ulawa postponed

The Labour Mobility Unit within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade is advising the general public in Kirakira, Makira/Ulawa that its proposed awareness and recruitment drive to the Province will be pushed back.

The LMU in a statement today announced that delay in acquiring funds from the Ministry of Finance and Treasury has resulted in the postponement of the proposed LMU recruitment initiative in Makira/Ulawa Province.

A new date for the proposed program will be made known soon once funding is available. The Ministry is liaising with the Ministry of Finance and Treasury to prioritise the payment.

With this delay, two similar programs for Temotu and Isabel Provinces will be affected and new dates to be advised soon.

LMU had earlier proposed an awareness and recruitment visit for Makira/Ulawa Province on the week of 27th February 2023. Temotu was identified for 6th March and Isabel on 13th March. Other provinces to be visited will be announced soon once plans and arrangements are confirmed.

The Provincial visits are an opportunity for the LMU to receive submissions from people in the provinces who are unable to travel to Honiara and to allow those who have applied in the past to follow up on their applications without having to travel to the capital.

Interested candidates from the provinces visited will be able to hand in their manual submissions to the LMU team with requirements for passport and police clearance to be relaxed. Applicants will be given time to follow up on these documents and submit at a later date.

The Ministry apologises for the inconvenience caused on the delay of the provincial awareness visit and recruitment but reiterate that it is committed to undertake the visits in the coming weeks once the financial issue is resolved.

–MFAET PRESS RELEASE