Factory Entertainment Announces Partnership with Paramount To Produce Star Trek Collectibles
Factory Entertainment has entered into a multi-year agreement with Viacom International Inc, to expand upon its best-selling line of collectibles for Star Trek.
I’m thrilled and honored to be entrusted by Paramount to continue to bring some of the most iconic items in Star Trek history to the many fans of the franchise in all its incarnations.”CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factory Entertainment today announced that the company has entered into a multi-year agreement with Paramount parent, Viacom International Inc, to expand upon its best-selling line of movie and television collectibles for Star Trek.
— Jordan Schwartz
Factory Entertainment’s Star Trek line will be centered primarily around its high-end prop replica business. Since 2011, the company has established itself as the leader in producing authentic, limited- edition replicas of props and gadgets from popular movie and TV properties.
“The many props featured in Star Trek over the decades have always reflected an imaginative and forward-looking design aesthetic, that have not only captivated fans, but often influenced the design of real-world technology” said Jordan Schwartz, President and CEO of Factory Entertainment. “As a Star Trek fan myself since the 1960s, I’m thrilled and honored to be entrusted by Paramount to continue to bring some of the most iconic items in Star Trek history to the many fans of the franchise in all its incarnations.”
In 2022, Factory Entertainment released limited-edition replicas of several props from Star Trek: The Next Generation, including the “cricket phaser,” seen in the first few seasons, a set of medical devices used by Dr. Beverly Crusher and the “Ressikan flute” treasured by Captain Jean Luc Picard in the fan-favorite episode “The Inner Light.” The company also released a replica of the Borg Queen’s skull seen in the motion picture Star Trek: First Contact and a set of replicas from Star Trek: The Motion Picture. In addition, Factory Entertainment introduced a number of popularly priced open-edition, reduced-scale replicas designed to appeal to collectors with more restricted budgets or space.
Factory Entertainment is well underway on the production of prop replicas and other collectibles for 2023, including, among others, items from the original Star Trek series, Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Picard. Also in development for release in 2024 are the first prop replicas from the hugely popular Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. In addition to prop replicas, Factory Entertainment’s offerings will include studio scale starship models, high-end dioramas, barware and novelty items including Factory’s proprietary CHS™ keychain & pin set and Fandages™ collectible fashion bandages lines.
To see all of Factory Entertainment’s Star Trek releases available to order now and coming soon, fans are encouraged to visit http://www.factoryent.com.
About Factory Entertainment
Factory Entertainment, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality licensed toys, collectibles and home goods featuring a wide variety of entertainment properties, including Batman, Jurassic Park, Masters of The Universe, Star Trek, Men in Black, House of The Dragon, James Bond, Harry Potter, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, The Beatles, Universal Monsters, Back to the Future, Jaws and many others.
About Paramount Consumer Products
Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products’ portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, Paramount Consumer Products oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.
For all the latest product information, please visit www.factoryent.com.
TM & © 2023 PPC and CBS Studios Inc. Star Trek and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Tommy Vargas
Factory Entertainment, Inc.
+1 925-270-3739
tommy@factoryent.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram