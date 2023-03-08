State Auditor Blaha to Kick-Off Annual “State of Main Street Listening Tour” at University of Minnesota - For March 13, 2023

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – State Auditor Julie Blaha will kick-off the annual State of Main Street Listening Tour on Monday, March 13 at 10:00 a.m. at Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs. The Listening Tour continues Monday, March 13 at 6:00 p.m. at Bemidji State University.

“The State of Main Street brings our data to the people who understand it best,” said Auditor Blaha. “The feedback we get from these listening sessions leads to a deeper understanding of local issues.”

These 90-minute hybrid listening sessions include an overview of statewide financial trends found in city, township, and county numbers reported to the Office of the State Auditor.

The primary financial trends to be reviewed during the listening sessions are local government revenue, expenditures, reserves, and debt. Following the State Auditor’s overview, panels comprised of local leaders will provide regional reactions to these trends. Panelists include mayors, county commissioners, township officials, and other local government leaders and financial officers.

An invitation to these events, as well as virtual registration information, can be found on the OSA website. Details for each listening session below:

Twin Cities Metro Listening Session - Register

Monday, March 13 | 10:00 - 11:30 a.m.

Humphrey School of Public Affairs, Humphrey Forum (Room 105), 301 19th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN

Northern Minnesota Listening Session - Register

Monday, March 13 | 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Bemidji State University, Hobson Memorial Union (Crying Wolf Room), 1500 Birchmont Drive NE, Bemidji, MN

Central Minnesota Listening Session - Register

Tuesday, March 14 | 10:00 - 11:30 am

St. Cloud State University, 134 Atwood Memorial Union (Alumni Room), 720 Fourth Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN

Southern Minnesota Listening Session - Register

Wednesday, March 15 | 1:00 - 2:30 pm

Minnesota State University - Mankato, Centennial Student Union (Room 245), 620 South Road, Mankato, MN