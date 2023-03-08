Foreign Exchange Services Market is projected to reach $18.2 billion by 2031

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global foreign exchange services market was valued at $8.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $18.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The latest technological innovations and rise in demand are the prime factors behind the growth of the market. The Foreign Exchange Services market report covers a detailed study of the major market trends, top 10 market players, driving factors, and prime investment pockets.

The report provides a detailed study of the dynamic driving and restraining factors, major challenges, and lucrative opportunities. The report offers a SWOT analysis that helps to understand the driving and restraining factors in the industry. The report highlights market segmentation and includes the study of major market players. Furthermore, the report covers a detailed study of the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the global Foreign Exchange Services market. The global Foreign Exchange Services market report offers an overview of the market and highlights the market definition and scope.

The Foreign Exchange Services Market report offers a detailed analysis of the market on the basis of several parameters including sales, sales analysis, market size, and major driving factors. In addition, the report offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, portfolio and financial analysis, and a business overview of services and products. Such statistical tools provide essential information regarding leading market players and help take advantage of lucrative opportunities in the industry. The report aids industry players and new industry entrants to devise sound business strategies and leveraging the opportunities.

The report provides a comprehensive study of the major market trends and driving factors that fuel the growth of the global Foreign Exchange Services market. The analysis of drivers and opportunities is essential in understanding the dynamic industry trends and how companies can leverage such trends. Furthermore, the analysis of challenges and restraints offered in the report helps in recognizing market dynamics. The global Foreign Exchange Services report provides quantitative as well as qualitative analyses of the market. The qualitative study provides the value chain analysis, pain point analysis, and key regulations.

The report covers a detailed analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the market. The prolonged lockdown across the world and stringent restrictions on international trade have a significant impact on the global Foreign Exchange Services market. The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a disrupted supply chain and value. Moreover, the pandemic increased the prices of raw materials and created a shortage of skilled workforce. The report provides consumer preferences, trends, and budget impact on the market owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The foreign exchange services market is segmented based on services, providers and application. By services, it is segmented into currency exchange, remittance services, foreign currency accounts, and others. The regions studied in the report are North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa). This market study helps to devise business strategies and recognize lucrative opportunities.

The report includes a comprehensive study of market trends, major market players, and top investment pockets that help understand strategies and make informed decisions. The study involves a detailed analysis of the top impacting factors and major investment pockets that affect the overall market growth. The global Foreign Exchange Services market report offers the segmentation and study of prime market players.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the foreign exchange services market such as American Express Company, Barclays, Citigroup Inc., Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs, HSBC Group, Standard Chartered, Wells Fargo, and Western Union Holdings. These companies have adopted various business strategies such as partnerships, new product launches, collaboration, and mergers & acquisitions. These market developments help new industry entrants understand profitable strategies and make informed decisions. This study offers a comprehensive study of major impacting factors and prime investment pockets in the market.

Key benefits for stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the foreign exchange services market forecast from 2022 to 2031 to identify the prevailing foreign exchange services market opportunity.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the foreign exchange services market outlook assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global foreign exchange services market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Foreign Exchange Services Market Report Highlights

Services

• Currency Exchange

• Remittance Services

• Foreign Currency Accounts

• Others

Providers

• Banks

• Money Transfer Operators

• Others

Application

• Businesses

• Individuals

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players: Barclays, Citigroup Inc., American Express Company, Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Group, Western Union Holdings

