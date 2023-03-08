Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,357 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 378,843 in the last 365 days.

UND Law Women’s Caucus celebrates Helen Hamilton Day

The Law Women’s Caucus and their Advisor Professor Denitsa Mavrova Heinrich

On Friday, March 3, 2023, the UND Law Women’s Caucus held its annual Helen Hamilton Day celebration.  Helen Hamilton was the first female graduate of the UND School of Law and the first woman to petition the ABA for membership.  This year’s symposium theme was Trailblazing Women, highlighting several North Dakota women panelists who have earned historical achievements in the areas of the judiciary, business, and public office.  The event’s distinguished key note speakers included Justice Lisa Fair McEvers; Kathryn Rand, former UND School of Law Dean; and David Levine, the son of Justice Beryl J. Levine, North Dakota’s first female justice.

 

Erica Solberg was Helen Hamilton Day Coordinator.

Keynote speakers were Kathryn Rand, Former Dean UND School of Law; David Levine, son of Justice Beryl J. Levine; and Lisa Fair McEvers, North Dakota Supreme Court Justice.

Trailblazers in public office speaking at the celebration were Erin Oban, Former North Dakota Senator and current U.S.D.A. Rural Dev. Director; Heidi Heitkamp, Former U.S. Senator, North Dakota Attorney General, and Tax Commissioner; and Leann Bertsch, Former North Dakota Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation Director and Labor Commissioner.

Panelists included Alana K. Bassin, Partner at Nelson Mullin in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Michelle Kommer, Owner and Founder of HighRoads Partners, LL; and Shannon Full, CEO of the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce.

Panelists Lisa Fair McEvers, North Dakota Supreme Court Justice; Justice Carol Kapsner, Retired North Dakota Supreme Court Justice; and Judge Shon Hastings, Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge for the District of North Dakota represented the judiciary.

David Levine attended with daughters Madelyn Levine and Alexis Levine.

You just read:

UND Law Women’s Caucus celebrates Helen Hamilton Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more