Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Child Pornography Charges In Charles County

March 8, 2023

(WALDORF, MD) – Troopers arrested a Charles County man on Tuesday after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence of possession of and distribution of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as David Allen Payne, 57, of Waldorf, Maryland. Payne is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography. Payne was transported to the Charles County Detention Center before being released after posting $5,000 bond.

Beginning in August 2021, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography online. According to a preliminary investigation, investigators obtained media files of child pornography that were being distributed online. Further investigations led to the identification of the suspect in Charles County.

On Tuesday, members of the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search and seizure warrant at Payne’s residence. A preliminary forensic review of his electronic devices seized at the scene revealed multiple child pornography files. Payne was arrested at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov