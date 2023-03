Ice Hockey Stick Market Size is Likely to Reach a Valuation of Around $698.6 Million by 2031 - Globally

Ice Hockey Stick Market 2021-2031

The North America was the most prominent market in 2021 and is projected to reach $444.3 million by 2031

The creation of video games related to ice hockey and greater exposure to ice hockey in the developing regions in the world will have a very positive impact on the ice hockey stick market.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Ice Hockey Stick Market by Type (Composite, Wood), by End User (Adult, Children), by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". The ice hockey stick market was valued at $460.10 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $698.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Ice hockey is a type of hockey that is predominantly played in colder countries in either open air or indoor ice rinks. The sport is played with the help of specialized equipment called ice hockey sticks, which consist of a flat blade to control and shoot the hockey puck and is significantly larger on goalkeeper sticks, and a long handle or shaft to which the bald is attached. The majority of ice hockey sticks available in the market are made up of fiberglass or carbon fiber composites, however, wooden ice hockey sticks are also available which are most commonly used for recreational play.

Lower penetration of the sport in regions with hotter climates and the absence of proper facilities to build and maintain ice hockey rinks in such regions restrict the growth of the sport and subsequently the ice hockey stick market in such regions. However, efforts taken by the governments of such regions to improve their nation's international ice hockey rankings coupled with the newly emerging ice hockey leagues in the region and the greater exposure of the citizens in the region to the sport will help the market grow in these regions in the future.

The ice hockey stick market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, distribution channel, and region. By type, the ice hockey stick market is classified into composite and wood. Depending on end users, the market is categorized into adults and children. According to distribution channels used for the sale of ice hockey sticks, the market is segmented into offline and online channels of sale.

Composite segment accounted for the majority of ice hockey stick market demand and are predicted to have a steady growth with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period as it is the most commonly used type of ice hockey stick. Adults were the most frequent users of ice hockey sticks and accounted for 82.2% of the market share, and children are predicted to have the highest growth due to the increasing participation of children in ice hockey. As per the ice hockey stick market trends, offline sales channels were the most popular mode of purchase of ice hockey sticks in 2021, however, the sale of ice hockey sticks through online sales channels is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% in the future owing to the ease of purchase and larger varieties of sticks available online.

North America was the largest shareholder in terms of ice hockey stick market size in the base year owing to the extreme popularity of the sport in the region, especially in Canada which has ice hockey as its official national winter sport. Europe was the second largest in terms of market share, while LAMEA and the Asia-Pacific region are expected to have the highest growth rates with CAGR of 7.2% and 6.4% respectively at the end of the forecast period.

The players operating in the ice hockey stick market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their ice hockey stick market share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players operating in the Ice Hockey Stick Market Analysis include- Bauer Hockey, LLC, Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc., Bison Hockey Sticks, Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, Eagle Hockey, Graf Skates AG., Mylec, Inc., New Balance, Vaughn Hockey, and Wm. T. Burnett & Co.

Key findings of the study

○ The ice hockey stick market was valued at $460.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $698.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

○ By type, the composite segment dominated the market in 2021 with the value share of 83.7% and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

○ End user, the children segment is anticipated to fastest growing segment at CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

○ By sales channel, the online retail segment is expected to register significant CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period

○ By region, the North America was the most prominent market in 2021 and is projected to reach $444.3 million by 2031.

