Alma Garcia-Tuia Launches My Savvy Budget, A Personal Finance Platform Breaking Down Barriers To Wealth Building
A latina woman-owned personal finance platform empowering entrepreneurs to reach their dreams.
You'll never know if you don't ask.”ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alma Garcia-Tuia's journey to entrepreneurship has been one of resilience and determination. Alma Garcia-Tuia did not have an easy path to entrepreneurship. As a child she was abused by both her father and her stepfather. However, the most difficult struggles often forge the strongest fighters, and that's certainly the case with Garcia-Tuia. Despite facing abuse as a child, Garcia-Tuia was determined to succeed and make a better life for herself and her family. Today, she's the owner and founder of My Savvy Budget, a personal finance platform designed to ease the conversations surrounding wealth building and credit.
Through My Savvy Budget, Garcia-Tuia offers a variety of tools to help people budget, evaluate their credit score, and build wealth through real estate investing. Because of the troubles she had finding trustworthy lenders when she was first getting started in real estate investment, Alma started her own hard money lending platform WHI Loans. Now she is able to offer investors a safe lending option. She's also providing mentorship through her coaching program, Credit360, which offers lifetime access to DIY credit repair software, credit-building tools, credit content, weekly training calls, and guest speakers.
As a Latina woman-owned business, My Savvy Budget is uniquely positioned to serve an often-overlooked segment of the population. Many people, especially those who are new to wealth building and credit, feel intimidated by these topics. But Garcia-Tuia and her team approach these conversations with a sense of humor and a commitment to making them more approachable and less intimidating for everyone.
"We like to have fun making light of these topics so they're less intimidating for everyone. And we tell it like it is!" Garcia-Tuia says. "A lack of knowledge is not something to be ashamed of. We're here to help people learn and grow."
My Savvy Budget is not just about building wealth for oneself; it's also about leaving a legacy for future generations. Garcia-Tuia's focus has shifted towards serving her community and helping entrepreneurs reach their dreams. By providing the tools and resources needed to build wealth and achieve financial success, she's empowering others to create a better future for themselves and their families.
"My goal is to help as many people as possible achieve financial freedom," Garcia-Tuia says. "I want to leave a legacy for my children and help others leave a legacy for theirs."
Through My Savvy Budget and Credit360, Garcia-Tuia is doing just that. She's helping to break down barriers and empower others to achieve financial success, one person at a time.
