One Bean Marketing Launches #WeAreGreekWarriors Social Media Campaign

Manto Mavrogenous

Embracing Historical Trailblazing Women on International Women's Day

Through this campaign, we want to inspire and pique people's interest to learn more about strong, independent Greek women who were the change-makers in history” — Angie Xidias

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of International Women's Day, Women's History Month, and Greek Independence Day, One Bean Marketing has created #WeAreGreekWarriors, a global social media campaign to highlight, celebrate and embrace the powerful Greek women in history.

Angie Xidias, owner of One Bean Marketing, said, "As a Greek American woman, it was essential to recognize and embrace the women of the Greek Revolution. These remarkable, trailblazing women changed the history of Greece over 200 years ago, and their actions, to this day, continue to influence change in countries all around the world who are fighting for the same Greek ideals of FREEDOM, DEMOCRACY, and INDEPENDENCE. We see examples in the Ukrainian war, fifty thousand Ukrainian women fighters and many commanding officers playing a pivotal role in defeating Vladimir Putin. Also, women leaders like Shabana Basij-Rasikh, who continue to fight for Afghan girls for their education, come to mind." International Women's day focuses on embracing women's equity. Heroines, Laskarina Bouboulina, Manto Mavrogenous, Rallou Karatza, Domna Visvizi, Mesolongitisses, Moscho Tzavela, Souliotisses, were breaking stereotypes in the early 1800s.

#WeAreGreekWarriors embraces women, women's equity, and the Greek ideals of democracy, freedom, and independence and inspires women to see themselves as women who can forge change in the world. The Greek Warrior Spirit is in us all.

The campaign images can be previewed One Bean Marketing's Website, and images can be shared via social media with the hashtag #WeAreGreekWarriors through March to celebrate together, Women's Equity, Women's History, and Greek Independence.