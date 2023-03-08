One Injured in Single-Vehicle Rental Snowmobile Crash in Pittsburg

Submit Release
March 8, 2023

Pittsburg, NH – At approximately 11:30 a.m., Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a rental snowmobile crash on Corridor 142 involving a 44-year-old male operator. An emergency response was initiated by Pittsburg Fire Department and 45th Parallel EMS along with a Conservation Officer.

The victim, identified as Jeffrey Deitsch, of Dillsburg, PA, was less than an hour into his very first snowmobile ride when the crash occurred. According to Deitsch, he was operating south on Corridor 142 when he lost control of his snowmobile while attempting to give a hand signal to a passing rider. Deitsch drove off the right side of the trail into deep snow and rolled the snowmobile over onto himself. He was able to extricate himself from the snowmobile, but had suffered an unknown injury in the process. Deitsch was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital (UCVH) in Colebrook by 45th Parallel Ambulance for treatment of his injury.

Although it is a common practice, the NH Fish and Game Department reminds riders that hand signals are not mandatory and recommends that riders keep both hands on the handlebars at all times.

No other information available at this time.

