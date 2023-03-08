SUNCANDY™ CITRUS AND BREAKFAST CLUB OF CANADA KICK OFF NATIONAL NUTRITION MONTH WITH NEW PARTNERSHIP

SunCandy to Donate Portion of Proceeds from all Citrus Sales to Breakfast Club of Canada, Fostering Healthy Habits in Schools and at Home

New Campaign Also Features Creator Content Showcasing SunCandy Citrus and New Recipe Ideas for Families

TORONTO, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - SunCandy™ Citrus and Breakfast Club of Canada, the country's leading school breakfast program, are kicking off National Nutrition Month (March) with an exciting new partnership designed to make healthy snacking and eating fun for all ages with the world's finest citrus products. Available in stores now, a portion of all SunCandy citrus proceeds will be donated to Breakfast Club of Canada, cementing each organization's ongoing commitment to developing and fostering healthy eating habits for kids and families. In addition to the portion of proceeds from each sale, SunCandy™ is proudly supporting Breakfast Club of Canada with an additional donation of 12,000lbs of clementines to be used in school programs across the country.

"We are thrilled to welcome SunCandy as a new partner in our mission to provide greater access to healthy and varied food choices to students," said Kaitlyn Rooke, Senior Advisor, Corporate & Community Giving, Breakfast Club of Canada. "This partnership is a great opportunity to nourish children's potential and give them energy to learn."

With six generations in the produce business, the SunCandy founders have a long-standing commitment to sourcing the highest quality citrus varieties from around the world. As part of its organizational legacy in providing families with access to the best citrus products, from pink Cara Caras to easy-peel clementines and eye-popping blood oranges, SunCandy™ is proudly supporting Breakfast Club of Canada with a portion of their 2023 sales to positively impact health and learning in children.

"Family is at the heart of everything we do at SunCandy," said Tara Glazer, Director of Marketing at Fresh Taste Produce. "We believe every child deserves a sweet and juicy start to the day and are proud to support BCC with our donation commitment which we're celebrating on specially marked bags across the country."

In addition to the direct donation of citrus products to participating Breakfast Club of Canada schools, and the portion of 2023 sales, SunCandy is celebrating citrus by working with Kin Community Canada to engage a selection of food-forward creators for exciting new recipes and engaging breakfast-inspired Instagram content including:

Breakfast Club of Canada currently helps more than 580,000 children in more than 3,500 school nutrition programs across Canada. For more information, or to donate, visit www.breakfastclubofcanada.org.

About SunCandy™ Citrus

SunCandy™Citrus sources premium citrus varieties from the world's finest growers, assuring Canadian families have access to the highest quality citrus year-round.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Since 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada has been working with partners from all sectors to help children access a nutritious breakfast and reach their full potential. Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance and recognized by Aliments du Québec for its promotion of local food products, the Club helps reach more than 580 000 children in over 3,500 school nutrition programs across the country. The ultimate goal: breakfast for every child, every day.

