Oktopost Introduces New Certification Programs to Help Social Media Practitioners Master B2B Social Media Marketing

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oktopost, the leading social media management platform for B2B companies, is proud to announce the launch of new certification programs designed to help customers master social media marketing and drive measurable business results through social media.

The certification programs cover a range of topics, including how to create effective social media campaigns, how to measure and analyze social media performance, and how to use social media to generate leads and increase sales. The participants in the programs will also learn how to leverage Oktopost's powerful features and integrations to streamline their social media efforts and maximize their productivity.

"We're excited to offer new certification programs to our customers and help them harness the Oktopost platform to get the most out of their social media marketing efforts," said Jennifer Gutman, Director of Customer Marketing at Oktopost. "Social media is a powerful tool for B2B companies, but it can be difficult to measure success and impact on the business. Certified participants will get valuable training on new social media tools, trends, and best practices in the world of B2B marketing."

Rachel Zeevy, Social Media Manager at NICE, said: "The Oktopost certification program gave me the tools and knowledge to become a more seasoned marketing professional and allowed me to demonstrate the true value I can bring to the organization as a B2B Social Media Manager."

The certification programs are open to all Oktopost customers and will be led by experienced social media marketing professionals. They will be available either online or as in-person workshops held at Oktopost's offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Israel.

For more information about the new certification programs, please visit:

https://www.oktopost.com/certifications

About Oktopost

Oktopost is a B2B social engagement suite, including social media management, employee advocacy, social listening, social advertising, and comprehensive reporting. Built specifically for B2B organizations, Oktopost arms companies such as ACI Worldwide, Snowflake, and Fujitsu with the tools to fully manage and optimize social media in a scalable and measurable way. For more information visit: http://www.oktopost.com

