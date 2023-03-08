Pritzker Military Museum & Library to Celebrate 20th Anniversary with An Expanded Suite of Experiences for Everyone

Chicago, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pritzker Military Museum & Library (PMML) will celebrate its 20th anniversary by offering more diverse programming, exciting conversations, a new series of traveling exhibits, and an expanded suite of experiences for all audiences.

To kick off this momentous year, the Museum & Library is unveiling a new brand look and logo. The logo mark is designed to reflect the PMML's aim to connect with everyone - from long-time scholars to first-time explorers. It features one white star to represent the bright light that shines through military service members, past and present. A new Facebook page (@ChicagoPMML) will provide a place where everyone can get to know the PMML and receive the latest news and updates.

Starting on this 20th anniversary, members and online or in-person visitors can expect to see more free events for families, membership discounts, educational programs, and conversations with international experts about military history, military affairs and national security matters pertinent to helping people stay informed to make decisions for today, and tomorrow.

The PMML is also thrilled to welcome a unique series of traveling exhibits beginning this spring. The first in a series of three, "Tet and The Battle of Hue," will feature 10 tactile, 3-D images created from original photographs captured by Stars and Stripes photographer John Olson during the brutal Battle of Hue in 1968. Embedded with touch-activated sensors that provide audio interviews with the Marines documented in the photos, the three-dimensional tactile images allow blind and low-vision individuals to experience photography in a unique way.

As the vision for the future of the PMML evolves, the PMML is converging with the Pritzker Military Archives Center (PMAC) and the future Cold War Veterans Memorial (CWVM) in Somers, Wisconsin, to offer a full suite of experiences.

"As we celebrate twenty years of the Pritzker Military Museum and Library, it is exciting to see many aspects of the PMML come to fruition," said Pritzker Military Museum & Library President, Dr. Krewasky A. Salter. "As we expand, grow, and evolve, we are making every effort to combine the old with the new to provide a superb service that inspires, educates and informs the public about aspects of military history and military affairs through the lens of Citizens & Soldiers to help preserve and enhance our democratic values thereby extending our national security to our posterity."

Continue to follow the future of the PMML by visiting its new Facebook page or visiting the website.

About Pritzker Military Museum & Library

The Pritzker Military Museum & Library aims to increase the public's understanding of military history, military affairs, and national security by providing a forum for the study and exploration of our military - past, present, and future - with a specific focus on their stories of service, sacrifices, and shared values. With national and global reach, these spaces and events aim to share the stories of those who served and their contributions as citizens & soldiers, helping citizens everywhere appreciate the relationship between the armed forces and the civilians whose freedoms they protect. A non-governmental, non-partisan organization, the Museum & Library features diverse collections, scholarly initiatives, and public programs from its flagship center in downtown Chicago to its newly built Pritzker Military Archives Center (PMAC) Center and future Cold War Veterans Memorial Park (CWVM) in Somers, Wisconsin.

