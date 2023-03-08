Bad Bunny to Host Backlash® Live in Puerto Rico on Saturday, May 6

First WWE® Premium Live Event at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in 18+ Years

WWE WWE today announced that the two-time GRAMMY® award-winning and global recording artist Bad Bunny will host Backlash on Saturday, May 6, live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Backlash marks the first WWE premium live event to take place in Puerto Rico since January 2005.

"In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn't able to attend New Year's Revolution at el Coliseo," said Bad Bunny. "Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event and this time I won't miss it."

"We're excited to bring Backlash to San Juan as the demand for WWE premium live events outside of the continental United States continues to grow," said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. "Bad Bunny is one of the world's most-popular entertainers and nowhere is that more evident than in his native Puerto Rico."

To learn more about registering for general ticket presale opportunities, please click here. Additionally, official Backlash Priority Passes will soon be available through exclusive partner On Location. For more information, please click here or call 855-346-7388.

Additional details on Backlash will be announced in the coming weeks.

