Women Worldwide Benefit from Foot Levelers Products Designed by Women for Women: Mother Nurture™ and 5th Avenue Collection of Custom, Flexible Orthotics

Celebrating International Women's Day, March 8, 2023

Foot Levelers, the world's leading provider of custom-crafted custom, flexible orthotics serving multi-disciplinary professionals and clinicians, today celebrates International Women's Day, pointing to the value of its specialized products designed by women for women. Mother Nurture™ relieves musculoskeletal pain during and after pregnancy and the newly designed 5th Avenue Collection provides a step-up in comfort that enables women to wear stylish footwear while maintaining stability.

"On this global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, I am proud to lead Foot Levelers in offering products that are designed exclusively for a woman's body," says Jamie Greenawalt, president, Foot Levelers. "There is an obvious gender bias in healthcare today and although we have a long way to go, Foot Levelers is proud to offer custom, orthotics designed by women, for women.

She explains that much of modern medicine has been developed on the basis of the male body, with women not even being required to be included in clinical research until Congress passed the NIH Revitalization Act in 1993.

"Foot Levelers is at the forefront of initiatives to bring these specialized designs to the marketplace and looks forward to serving the needs of women wherever they are located," says Greenawalt.

Mother Nurture™, a multi-part system of custom-crafted, flexible orthotics specially designed to reduce or eliminate back or foot pain and discomfort during the second and third trimesters of pregnancy as well as a third set for postpartum use during the months following delivery. These custom, flexible orthotic sets provide specific support for functional alignment, movement and balance, are constructed of durable materials that women can wear daily with their everyday shoes and allow women to forego pharmaceutical intervention for pain. In our recent case study documenting the role and value of Mother Nurture™, we explain our orthotic system is specifically designed for a woman's body during and after pregnancy, providing a superior advantage over unisex options, which typically require a wider footbed to accommodate the anatomy of male feet.

5th Avenue Collection of custom, flexible orthotics – developed by women, for women and their unique foot structure. This innovative design only available from Foot Levelers stabilizes all three arches of the foot resulting in a stabilized and supported kinetic chain from head to toe. This solution resolves the vast differences in foot structure between women and men, relieving the discomfort, pain and fatigue that results from high-fashion footwear and avoiding serious foot health issues down the line. Many women's shoe designs, including high heels, pointed toes and narrow last, fail to account for the vastly different makeup of women's feet from men's. We designed the 5th Avenue Collection to enable women to wear their favorite shoes without compromising their health.

About Foot Levelers

Foot Levelers, the world's leading provider of hand-crafted custom orthotics, has been serving healthcare professionals since 1952. Stabilizing orthotics help properly support the back, knees, hips, pelvis, and even neck by providing a balanced and symmetrical foundation. Foot Levelers orthotics are proven to reduce LBP by 34.5%. Visit www.footlevelers.com; and follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@FootLevelers).

