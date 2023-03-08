Augmedics Launches New Features, New Indications in Expansion of xvision Augmented Reality Platform

Artificial intelligence capabilities, customizable views, and new cervical and iliosacral indications comprise the AR navigation system's largest expansion since launch

Augmedics, a pioneer in augmented reality (AR) surgical navigation, today announced the launch of new, FDA-cleared features and indications for its xvision Spine System®. The update, which comes weeks after the company's 3,000th patient milestone, signifies xvision's largest expansion since commercial launch and creates a technical foundation for future platform developments.

Included among the new features are artificial intelligence (AI) image enhancement functionality and new customizable views, which further expand xvision's advanced visualization and customization capabilities. In addition, new cervical and iliosacral indications join existing thoracic, lumbar, and sacral indications to expand xvision's clearance to nearly the whole spine, allowing surgeons to benefit from the advantages of xvision navigation in posterior cervical and pelvic approaches, where anatomic and visualization challenges can significantly impact the procedure.

The company began rollout of the new updates to its user base, which spans 21 US states, in early January and estimates it will be largely complete by the end of the first quarter. Already, feedback from users has been overwhelmingly positive.

"xvision is a 'whole new beast' in the best way possible," said Dr. Tyler G. Smith, orthopedic spine surgeon and founder of the Sierra Spine Institute in Roseville, California. "The AI-enhanced 3D model and 2D images are transformative in terms of visualization, and the new lateral x-ray view is an excellent tool for seamless tulip head alignment. This is the happiest I've been yet with navigation."

"This is a significant step forward for xvision in what is proving already to be a noteworthy year," said Augmedics President & CEO Kevin Hykes. "Our new cervical and iliosacral indications mean more surgeons – and consequently more patients – are benefiting from the accuracy, precision, and confidence of xvision navigation. We are also thrilled to launch our first application of AI, which represents the tip of the iceberg in terms of decision support and planning tools for surgeons. These new capabilities and indications are an exciting step into the future as we continue to revolutionize the field of augmented reality navigation."

About Augmedics

Augmedics pioneers cutting-edge augmented reality technologies to improve surgical outcomes. The company's revolutionary xvision Spine System® allows surgeons to see patients' anatomy as if they have "x-ray vision" and accurately navigate instruments and implants during spine procedures. The first-of-its-kind, FDA-cleared xvision has been used to treat over 3,000 patients and implant more than 16,500 pedicle screws across 21 US states. xvision has consistently demonstrated 97-100% accuracy of pedicle screw placement across multiple patient studies.

Augmedics has received numerous honors, including being named a 2021 Index Awards Finalist, a Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards 2021 Finalist, and one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2020. It was recently featured in The Economist documentary How will businesses use the metaverse?

Learn more or schedule an xvision demo: augmedics.com.

