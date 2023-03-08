Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,389 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 378,823 in the last 365 days.

MDC offers free fishing lure painting and Family Fishing events March 18 at Warsaw

Body

Warsaw, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free class in painting plastic crankbaits from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the Lost Valley Fish Hatchery at Warsaw. Then from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on that afternoon, MDC will host a free Family Fishing event at the hatchery’s education pond.

Catching fish on a lure that you crafted yourself adds excitement to fishing. MDC will provide all materials for painting the plastic crankbaits. Staff will provide tips and guidance. The program is open to all ages. Registration is required, and all participants must be registered individually. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4gP.

The Lost Valley Fish Hatchery education pond is stocked with channel catfish, hybrid sunfish, and rainbow trout. Visitors can try out fishing gear and reel in fish during the Family Fishing event. MDC will provide fishing rods, lures, and bait. Visitors can bring their own fishing gear but bait that can be carried in water is prohibited. Staff can help newcomers with baiting hooks, casting with their rod and reel, and demonstrate how to properly handle fish.  Family Fishing is a good way for newcomers to learn the basics about fishing that they can use on other waters. The event is open to all ages. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4gs.

The 969-acre Lost Valley Fish Hatchery Conservation Area has glades, native grassland, and woodlands. To learn more about the area, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ge. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed at all educational programs at the hatchery.

You just read:

MDC offers free fishing lure painting and Family Fishing events March 18 at Warsaw

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more