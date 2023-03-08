MDC offers free fishing lure painting and Family Fishing events March 18 at Warsaw

Body

Warsaw, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free class in painting plastic crankbaits from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the Lost Valley Fish Hatchery at Warsaw. Then from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on that afternoon, MDC will host a free Family Fishing event at the hatchery’s education pond.

Catching fish on a lure that you crafted yourself adds excitement to fishing. MDC will provide all materials for painting the plastic crankbaits. Staff will provide tips and guidance. The program is open to all ages. Registration is required, and all participants must be registered individually. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4gP.

The Lost Valley Fish Hatchery education pond is stocked with channel catfish, hybrid sunfish, and rainbow trout. Visitors can try out fishing gear and reel in fish during the Family Fishing event. MDC will provide fishing rods, lures, and bait. Visitors can bring their own fishing gear but bait that can be carried in water is prohibited. Staff can help newcomers with baiting hooks, casting with their rod and reel, and demonstrate how to properly handle fish. Family Fishing is a good way for newcomers to learn the basics about fishing that they can use on other waters. The event is open to all ages. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4gs.

The 969-acre Lost Valley Fish Hatchery Conservation Area has glades, native grassland, and woodlands. To learn more about the area, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ge. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed at all educational programs at the hatchery.