Dr. Tiffany Love Announces the Love Leadership Foundation’s Newest Career Development Program, ILEAD
The International Leadership, Equity, Advancement and Diversity (ILEAD) program will focus on the development of healthcare leaders
Investing in health equity is essential to improve healthcare outcomes”MIDDLEBURY, VT, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Tiffany A. Love, a C-suite executive and healthcare consultant who is recognized internationally as a leader in the advancement of diverse healthcare executives, today announced the launch of the International Leadership, Equity, Advancement and Diversity (ILEAD) program. ILEAD is designed to educate and train today’s healthcare leaders about current advancements in health equity to meet the unique needs of people in disadvantaged and underserved communities.
— Dr. Tiffany A. Love
This program will empower them with the knowledge, strategies and tools they need to integrate the five health equity priorities for reducing health disparities, established by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), into their organization’s structure, processes and workforce.
“ILEAD grew out of my belief that healthcare leaders from all backgrounds are in a unique position to influence and inspire others, as well as play a critical role in advancing health equity,” said Dr. Love, founder of the Love Leadership Foundation. “I incorporated mentoring and networking opportunities that led to my success and used them to create the ILEAD program because no one should have to do this on their own.”
Program participants will learn from Dr. Love, along with other industry experts on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), how to drive meaningful change in the workplace to create an inclusive environment where all employees feel safe, valued and a sense of belonging. ILEAD is open to all disciplines of healthcare leaders, both clinical and administrative, from around the world. Although a master’s degree is preferred, it is not required. ILEAD includes:
-Twelve monthly peer groups and four quarterly one-on-one career coaching and mentoring sessions with Dr. Love, starting June 5, 2023
-One year membership to the American College of Healthcare Executives and admission to its annual Congress on Healthcare Leadership
-Participation in Harvard Medical School’s CME course, “Career Advancement and Leadership Skills for Women in Healthcare” (men are encouraged to attend as an ally)
-Virtual workshops between Monday, July 10 and Thursday, July 13, 2023, taught by world class experts on DEI
“Investing in health equity is essential to improve healthcare outcomes,” added Dr. Love. “It begins with understanding the root causes of inequities, disparities and social determinants of health within a patient population, and then taking action to increase access to equitable, person-centered and high-quality healthcare for all. Attaining the highest level of health for all people ensures that everyone has a fair and just opportunity to achieve optimal health.”
To learn more about ILEAD and complete a nomination form, click here.
About Love Leadership Foundation
Love Leadership Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides education and training to develop healthcare leaders, who are more reflective of the diverse patients they serve, with the knowledge and power to address healthcare inequities within their communities and foster a culture of belonging and inclusivity within their organizations. It was founded by Tiffany A. Love, PhD, APRN, FACHE, GNP, ANP, CHC, PLC, a C-suite executive and healthcare consultant who is recognized internationally as a leader in the advancement of women and diverse healthcare executives. The Foundation is committed to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) at all levels within the healthcare industry, regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, religion, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, economic status or other diverse backgrounds. To learn more, visit loveleadershipfoundation.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
