LenDRgroup Consulting Names Bryan Duncan as Vice President of Business Development
Bryan Duncan, VP of Business Development, LDRGC
LenDRgroup Consulting is pleased to announce the hire of dental and medical industry sales veteran, Bryan Duncan, as its new VP of Business Development.CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LenDRgroup Consulting is pleased to announce the appointment of Bryan Duncan as its new Vice President of Business Development. A sales veteran within the dental and medical industries, Mr. Duncan brings over two decades of experience to the Charlotte, North Carolina-based healthcare practice finance and business consultancy. “I could not be more excited to join the LenDRgroup Consulting team,” stated Duncan. “I am looking forward to contributing to the organization’s vision. I believe this is a perfect fit as I have dedicated my career to helping healthcare practice owners effectively run their businesses and build enterprise value.”
Duncan brings a unique and distinct background to the LenDRgroup Consulting team. He started his career as an Accountant before being recruited by Mercer Transitions Company as a Financial Analyst in charge of performing practice valuations and overseeing the merger and acquisition of dental practices nationwide. He then transitioned to serve as Vice President of Consulting at Mercer Mastery, eventually rising into the role of President. Here, he provided dental business intelligence, subject matter expertise, and consulting leadership to the organization’s national dental consulting enterprise.
Additionally, Duncan led as the Vice President of Business Development and Finance at Everest Dental Transitions where he played a key role in developing practice financial plans and provided clarity to dental practice owners. Finally, Duncan is an alumnus of Prodent Search, where he led as Vice President of Sales and devised strategies for solo dental practitioners, group practices, and Dental Service Organizations (DSOs). “Bryan brings much value, an incredible network, and deep expertise to LenDRgroup Consulting, and I am eager to welcome him aboard,” noted Victor Holloway, LenDRgroup Consulting CFO, and Co-Founder. “He speaks the language of healthcare practitioners and truly understands the business of healthcare. Bryan’s professionalism and past success directly align with our mission.”
LenDRgroup Consulting was founded with the mission of ushering in the next generation of practice financing and enabling a new age of independent medical practitioners to harness the power of lending opportunities that break the mold when compared to traditional avenues. The organization seeks to operate at the forefront of a changing and evolving marketplace and offers a white-glove, concierge-style approach when consulting with healthcare practitioners and other key stakeholders.
To learn more about LenDRgroup Consulting or to schedule a consultation, interested parties may visit https://www.lendrgroupconsulting.com.
ABOUT:
LenDRgroup Consulting, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, was founded in 2019 and has the capability of assisting healthcare practice owners spanning across the United States. The company specializes in delivering the next generation of healthcare practice financing to dentists, veterinarians, and physicians operating in private practice and across specialties. The company additionally partners with a variety of stakeholders, including healthcare lending professionals, healthcare real estate specialists, lawyers, CPAs, and others in the development of individualized solutions for their healthcare clients.
More information can be found online.
Victor Holloway
LenDRgroup Consulting
info@ldrgc.com