Enhancing Aircraft Safety and Efficiency with State-of-the-Art Door Systems

Aircraft Doors Market Size Worth $9.1 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing commercial aviation industry, rising number of aircraft deliveries, persistent growth in international tourism, increase in demand for air travel as a convenient, safe, and time-efficient mode of transportation, rising military budgets, and surge in use of technologically superior air carriers for defense purposes are likely to drive the growth of the global aircraft doors market. By end user, the OEM segment contributed to the major share in 2021. By region, Asia- Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aircraft doors market size generated $5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the global aircraft doors market due to the implementation of strict regulations by government authorities to contain the virus's spread. These measures have caused disruptions in business operations, supply chains, and related services. Additionally, the economic slowdown has impacted the development of new aircraft door projects worldwide, as government funding was prioritized towards healthcare systems.

Despite these challenges, as the global situation begins to recover, there is a growing demand for aircraft doors in various industries.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global aircraft doors market based on door type, aircraft type, end-user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on door type, the passenger doors segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than one-fourth of the global aircraft doors market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the same segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the study include emergency exits, cockpit door, cargo doors, and others.

Based on aircraft type, the commercial segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global aircraft doors market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period. The report also analyzes the military segment.

Based on end-user, the OEM segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than two-thirds of the global aircraft doors market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The aftermarket segment is also assessed through the study.

Based on region, North-America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global aircraft doors market revenue. However, the Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global aircraft doors market report include Aviation Technical Services, Altitude Aerospace, Groupe Latécoère, Primus Aerospace, SAAB, Airbus, Collins Aerospace, FACC AG, Potez Aeronautiques, Hellenic Aerospace Industry. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.