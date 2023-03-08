YAAMAVA’ RESORT & CASINO AT SAN MANUEL AND THE PINES MODERN STEAKHOUSE EARN AAA’S FOUR DIAMOND RATING

Ratings add to casino resort’s latest accolades from Forbes Travel Guide

/EIN News/ -- Highland, CA, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Automobile Association (AAA) Diamond ratings evaluate the largest number of hotels and restaurants annually, using professionally trained inspectors and published guidelines to conduct unannounced hotel and restaurant evaluations. Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel is the first hotel in the Inland Empire to earn AAA’s Four Diamond rating, while The Pines Modern Steakhouse is one of only two restaurants in the Inland Empire to earn AAA’s Four Diamond rating.

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, owned and operated by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, is Southern California’s newest luxury resort offering the ultimate destination for relaxation, entertainment, and dining. Best-in-class service and unmatched amenities can be experienced at the hotel which opened its doors December 13, 2021. Each of the 432 luxurious rooms and spacious suites are beautifully crafted with furniture and décor inspired by the native landscape. An elevated fine dining and an award-winning wine list featuring rare, unique, and one-of-a-kind vintages can be found at The Pines Modern Steakhouse which is also recognized with Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence.

"We are truly honored to receive this prestigious Diamond recognition from AAA, as we continue our focus on creating memorable moments and providing a one-of-a-kind experience for our valued guests, " said Peter Arceo, General Manager of Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel. "This was achieved through the commitment from all of our team members, coupled with the vision and support of the Tribe. We look forward to what we can accomplish in 2023 and beyond!

AAA describes its evaluations as more than just a typical rating system. Diamond designations reflect the type of experience a property offers so you can choose the destination for every trip. Whether it's an overnight stop, a family vacation or a special-occasion splurge, Diamonds offer guidance at a glance to make your travel planning easier. AAA’s professional inspectors take a detailed look at a property’s quality, cleanliness, and condition.

AAA Four Diamond hotels and restaurants, which represent less than five percent of the total, are an exclusive group. They must be refined and stylish with upscale physical attributes; extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service, and attention to detail.

