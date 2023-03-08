FirstBlock Announces Its Official Launch of Full-Service Blockchain Consultancy

Three Founders with 20 years of combined experience in the blockchain industry to provide a full range of services to clients in the Web3 space.

/EIN News/ -- STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Swedish-based company FirstBlock, today announces the official launch of its full range of Web3 and blockchain consultancy services that aims to create value using blockchain technology.





As part of its commitment to providing value-added services, FirstBlock is proud to introduce its three founders, Richard Larsson, Fati Hakim, and Elvin Sababi. The three founders leading FirstBlock share the same passion for Web3 and have counted in a total of twenty years of experience in the industry. The founders have brought together the brightest minds in blockchain development, legal, marketing, and community management to provide a full range of services to businesses in the Web3 space.

FirstBlock's Chief Executive Officer, Richard Larsson, is a seasoned entrepreneur that has led numerous DeFi, P2E, and NFT projects. Richard has a long background in the security industry as a developer and a cyber security specialist in the armed forces, bringing in a unique set of skills in handling complex challenges that will enable him to deliver cutting-edge solutions for the firm.

Business development is vital in ensuring FirstBlock's business growth. Fati Hakim, the Chief Strategy Officer, is leading the business development and client relationship management efforts for FirstBlock. She has a robust background with eight years of advisory, consultancy, and leadership experience and a strategic foresight capacity. Her experience as a board member and in C-level positions in various Web3 projects and industries will prove to be a valuable asset in contributing to the continued growth of FirstBlock.

"Incorporating strategy, development, and legal considerations in every stage of a client's project makes us unique. Our ability to deliver high-level quality is directly connected to our comprehensive approach of including these three angles at every phase, making it a FirstBlock standard that we are proud to represent," said Fati Hakim, CSO of Firstblock.

FirstBlock understands and places great importance on having a strategic business direction and also ensuring compliance with regulators in their respective jurisdictions when it comes to consultation, project deployment, and concept strategizing. Elvin Sababi is a highly regarded Web3 lawyer in Europe who specializes in MiCA regulation and NFTs. He frequently speaks on legal challenges and the regulatory framework in Web3 at blockchain events worldwide. His expertise in the legal field and knowledge of Web3 technology are invaluable for clients looking to be compliant while in Web3.

FirstBlock works with various clients across the industry and provides expertise and intervention in any stage of a blockchain project, from defining strategic frameworks for existing businesses to developing new projects. FirstBlock is now officially open for consultation. For more information, please visit https://firstblock.cc

About FirstBlock

FirstBlock is a full-service blockchain consulting firm that provides tailored blockchain solutions to businesses across industries. It offers clients a full range of consultancy services in the Web3 space, including blockchain strategy, software development, Web3 legal advice, marketing, community, and PR. FirstBlock's team of experts provides comprehensive solutions to help clients develop successful Web3 projects and navigate the complex legal and regulatory landscape.

Media Contact

Brand: FirstBlock

Name: Fati Hakim

Email: PR@firstblock.cc

Website: https://firstblock.cc

SOURCE: FirstBlock