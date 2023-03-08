BrightHR: Staff lateness and disengagement up 80% in last two years

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staff lateness and disengagement has increased by 80% since 2020, according to statistics released today by BrightHR. The HR software experts have crunched the numbers from over one million employees to reveal valuable insights on staff absence trends as well as advice to help businesses best prepare for the future.

Ramsey Aburaneh, Head of Digital Growth, at BrightHR Canada says, “We’ve heard a lot about staff disengagement recently and now our figures show just how big of an issue this can be for employers. Every business expects employees to show up on time and be productive during working hours, so it’s important to understand and address the reasons for lateness and disengagement.

“That’s where BrightHR software comes in. Our apps can help identify trends, such as which day has the highest absence rate, or which large sporting event or weather have the biggest impact on attendance.

“Last year we saw the largest train strike in years, with operators walking out for almost a month. This had a significant impact on thousands of commuters looking to get to work, and that disruption was clearly shown by our timekeeping app, Blip, which recorded a 58% increase in lateness on the first day of the strike compared to the average Saturday in 2022.

“Soccer fans across the country were keen to celebrate Canada qualifying for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 36 years. We saw unplanned absences increase by 50% on the day of their matches, 47% for the day after.

“Blue Monday – the supposed saddest day of the year – falls on the third Monday in January. This is another key trend that SMBs should pay attention to, with a 51% increase in staff feeling down about going into work that day.

“We’ve all seen the headlines around quiet quitting, and the increase in lateness we’ve seen appears to reflect the largest collective movement of disengagement seen in the workforce for many years. Last year we saw a 60% increase in average lateness year on year from 2021 to 2022. When compared to 2020 this rises to 80% - a trend employers will certainly look to put an end to in 2023.

“So, what can businesses learn from these findings? In summary, these findings show that proper people management is essential for business. Not only does it increase productivity, but it will also save you time, money, and effort.

“The right HR software can be used as a tool to create a better connection between yourself and your employees. It helps to create a healthy working environment, with highly motivated staff who are honest about the time off that they need.

“Most importantly, it speeds up and streamlines the people management process, saving you time and allowing you to concentrate on what you do best – running your business.”

