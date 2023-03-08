Aircraft Doors Market Set to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Growing commercial aviation industry, rising number of aircraft deliveries, persistent growth in international tourism, increase in demand for air travel as a convenient, safe, and time-efficient mode of transportation, rising military budgets, and surge in use of technologically superior air carriers for defense purposes are likely to drive the growth of the global aircraft doors market. By end user, the OEM segment contributed to the major share in 2021. By region, Asia- Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aircraft doors market generated $5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Free Sample of Research Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9463

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $5 Billion Market Size in 2031 $9.1 Billion CAGR 6.2% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered

Door Type, Aircraft Type, End-User, Region





Drivers





Growing commercial aviation industry

Rising demand for number of aircraft deliveries

Persistent growth in international tourism and increase in demand for air travel as a convenient, safe, and time-efficient mode of transportation





Rising military budgets and increased use of technologically superior air carriers for defense purposes



Opportunities

New and upcoming aircraft programs



Restraints

Lack of hydraulic fluid compatibility





Rise in demand for fire-resistant fluids and zero leakage hydraulics





Precise maintenance schedules for monitoring fluid conditions on aircraft







Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the global aircraft doors market due to the implementation of strict regulations by government authorities to contain the virus's spread. These measures have caused disruptions in business operations, supply chains, and related services. Additionally, the economic slowdown has impacted the development of new aircraft door projects worldwide, as government funding was prioritized towards healthcare systems.

Despite these challenges, as the global situation begins to recover, there is a growing demand for aircraft doors in various industries.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global aircraft doors market based on door type, aircraft type, end-user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on door type, the passenger doors segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than one-fourth of the global aircraft doors market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the same segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the study include emergency exits, cockpit door, cargo doors, and others.

Procure Complete Research Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-doors-market/purchase-options

Based on aircraft type, the commercial segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global aircraft doors market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period. The report also analyzes the military segment.

Based on end-user, the OEM segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than two-thirds of the global aircraft doors market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The aftermarket segment is also assessed through the study.

Based on region, North-America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global aircraft doors market revenue. However, the Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe, and LAMEA.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9463

The key market players analyzed in the global aircraft doors market report include Aviation Technical Services, Altitude Aerospace, Groupe Latécoère, Primus Aerospace, SAAB, Airbus, Collins Aerospace, FACC AG, Potez Aeronautiques, Hellenic Aerospace Industry. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Similar Reports We Have on Aircraft Industry:

Autonomous Bus Door System Market Research Report 2023-2035

Automotive Door Panel Market Research Report 2023-2035

Car Door Latch Market Research Report 2023-2035

Automotive Door Frame Market Research Report 2023-2035

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/aerospace-and-defence Follow Our Blog: www.theinnovativereport.com