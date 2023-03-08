Physiotherapy Equipment Market to be Worth $27.62 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Physiotherapy Equipment Market by Product (Electrotherapy, Heat, Combination, Shockwave, Traction), Application (Musculoskeletal, Neurology, Cardiovascular), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Physiotherapy Rehabilitation Centres) - Global Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, ‘ Physiotherapy Equipment Market by Product (Electrotherapy, Ultrasound Therapy, Shockwave, Traction, Accessories), Application (Musculoskeletal, Neurology, Pediatric, Cardiovascular), End User (Hospital, Rehabilitation Centre) - Global Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the physiotherapy equipment & accessories market is projected to reach $27.62 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Physiotherapy helps improve the strength, function, and movement of body parts. This treatment uses various equipment, such as electric stimulators, cryotherapy equipment, traction machines, and laser therapy equipment.

The growth of this market is driven by factors such as the rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in chronic disease prevalence, the high number of people living sedentary lifestyles resulting in increased back injuries, the rising incidence rate of sports injuries, and technological advancements. Additionally, emerging economies and increasing demand for home healthcare services are expected to offer opportunities for the market’s growth. However, uncertainty in reimbursement frameworks and a shortage of skilled professionals hamper the growth of this market.

The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Physiotherapy Equipment & Accessories Market

The COVID-19 pandemic increased the adoption of several medical practices, including physiotherapy. During the pandemic, outpatient and private care services were suspended to reduce the spread of infection. The implementation of social distancing norms eventually led to a decrease in patient flow. In many public health systems, physiotherapists were redeployed into other healthcare roles related to COVID-19 support. Some countries adopted telehealth in physiotherapy services to comply with nationwide norms and guidelines. However, this resulted in limited access to people living in low- and middle-income countries due to the lack of access to digital tools. Additionally, the countries paused orthopedic services such as elective surgeries, which further impacted the adoption of physiotherapy services. Thus, the market was negatively affected by the pandemic temporarily.

The physiotherapy equipment & accessories market is segmented based on Product [Equipment (Electrotherapy/Electric Stimulation, Cryotherapy, Ultrasound Therapy, Heat Therapy, Hydrotherapy, Combination Therapy, Shockwave Therapy, Traction Therapy, Continuous Passive Motion Therapy, Exercise Therapy, Laser Therapy, Other Equipment), Accessories (Furniture, Other Accessories)], Application (Musculoskeletal, Neurology, Pediatrics, Cardiovascular & Pulmonary, Other Applications), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Centers, Other End Users), and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on product, the equipment segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to technological developments in physiotherapy equipment. Technological advancements will result in better patient outcomes and speedy recovery. For instance, smart equipment, in combination with therapy, helps in data synchronization and storage for further clinical analysis. Additionally, advanced features such as an adjustable timer, pre-set programs, and touchscreen LED display help reduce treatment time and provide faster results.

Based on application, in 2023, the musculoskeletal segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the aging population, the rising number of people living sedentary lifestyles, and the increasing number of road accidents.

Based on end user, in 2023, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the physiotherapy equipment & accessories market. Hospitals & clinics are present in urban and rural areas where separate departments for physiotherapy are established. People prefer hospitals due to the availability of skilled professionals and advanced equipment. Also, post-pandemic, a large population is regaining their accessibility to healthcare services and has started visiting hospitals to continue their regular physiotherapy exercises. These factors contribute to the large market share of this segment.

Based on geography, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the physiotherapy equipment & accessories market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America’s major market share is attributed to factors such as the presence of several key market players in the region, advanced healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada, and the high adoption rate of advanced technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is slated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing disposable incomes. Furthermore, the growing number of physiotherapy centers and the increasing number of people living sedentary lifestyles drive the growth of this regional market.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market players between 2020 and 2023. In recent years, the physiotherapy equipment & accessories market has witnessed several product launches, partnerships, expansions, and acquisitions.

Some of the key players operating in this market are Enraf-Nonius B.V. (Netherlands), BTL (U.K.), EMS Physio LTD. (U.K.), Dynatronics Corporation (U.S.), Richmar (U.S.), STORZ MEDICAL AG (Switzerland), Enovis Corporation (U.S.), Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH (Germany), Mectronic Medicale S.r.l. (Italy), Ito Co., Ltd. (Japan), Zynex, Inc. (U.S.), and A. Algeo Ltd (U.K.).

Scope of the Report :

Physiotherapy Equipment & Accessories Market, by Product

Equipment Electrotherapy/Electric Stimulation Cryotherapy Ultrasound Therapy Heat Therapy Hydrotherapy Combination Therapy Shockwave Therapy Traction Therapy Continuous Passive Motion (CPM) Therapy Exercise Therapy Laser Therapy Other Equipment



Other equipment includes vacuum therapy, longwave diathermy, shortwave diathermy, magnetic pressure therapy, and laser therapy

Accessories Furniture Other Accessories



Other accessories include handpieces, trays, trolley carts, electrode sets, power cables, holders, adapters, silicon sleeves, gels, and creams.

Physiotherapy Equipment & Accessories Market, by Application

Musculoskeletal

Neurology

Pediatrics

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary

Other Applications

Other applications include post-surgical conditions, gynecological, palliative care, vestibular, and lymphoedema

Physiotherapy Equipment & Accessories Market, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centers

Other End Users

Other end users include home care, nursing homes, community health centers, and long-term care facilities

Physiotherapy Equipment & Accessories Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

