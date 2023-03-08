America’s Service Commissions to Host 1,500 AmeriCorps and Nonprofit Leaders for National Service Training Events

Taking place in four locations, the National Service Training events offer professional development to AmeriCorps staff, state and territorial service commission staff, volunteer engagement professionals, and others working in the national service field.

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 National Service Training (NST) events, hosted by America’s Service Commissions (ASC), will bring together approximately 1,500 nonprofit, AmeriCorps, and volunteer engagement professionals from 52 states and territories. A professional development training designed specifically for those working in the national service field, the events will include keynote speakers, peer networking, and in-depth workshops on topics ranging from program and grant management to leadership to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The theme of this year’s training events is Expanding What’s Possible.

Historically, ASC has hosted its NST events in several regions across the country, and that trend will continue this year. The NST West event will take place March 21-23 in San Diego and is co-hosted by California Volunteers. The NST Central event will take place May 2-4 in New Orleans and is co-hosted by Volunteer Louisiana. And the NST East event will take place May 15-17 in Charleston, WV and is co-hosted by Volunteer West Virginia. Each in-person location will feature three plenary sessions, seven workshop blocks with a total of 42 workshops offered, more than 60 presenters, and several networking opportunities. In recent years, ASC has also offered a virtual training option. In 2023, the NST Virtual event will take place June 7-8 with a similar, albeit scaled down, program.

ASC is pleased to be welcoming Jamira Burley, Director of Social Impact for Adidas, as the 2023 keynote speaker at all four events. Burley’s remarks will draw from her experiences with youth service, community anti-violence programs, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“As the only organization providing dedicated training and technical assistance to state/territorial service commissions and their AmeriCorps and volunteer programs nationwide, our annual National Service Training events are critically important to the national service field,” said Kaira Esgate, ASC CEO. “We are thrilled to host these events each year and look forward to connecting with attendees from across the country in San Diego, New Orleans, and Charleston, as well as online.”

The 2023 NST events are supported by 15 sponsors and exhibitors, including flagship sponsors GivePulse and America Learns.

About America’s Service Commissions

America’s Service Commissions (ASC) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing and promoting the 52 state service commissions across the United States and territories with the mission to lead and elevate the state service network. State service commissions are governor-appointed public agencies or nonprofit organizations made up of more than 1,000 commissioners, private citizens leading the nation’s service movement and administering more than 75 percent of the federal AmeriCorps funds to address pressing community needs. Learn more at statecommissions.org .

