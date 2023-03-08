Read more about Board of Public Health March 14, 2023 Meeting

Submit Release
PUBLIC NOTICE

Board of Public Health Meeting

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Location (virtual):

  • Zoom link https://zoom.us/j/99283601403
  • Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
    • US: +1 470 381 2552  or +1 470 250 9358  or +1 301 715 8592  or +1 312 626 6799  or +1 929 205 6099  or +1 253 215 8782  or +1 346 248 7799  or +1 669 900 6833
    • Webinar ID: 992 8360 1403

PRESENTATIONS

  1. Overview and introduction of new DPH staff - Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H.
  2. Legislative update - Megan Andrews, J.D.
  3. Georgia Dementia/Alzheimer's Disease Program - Xavier Crockett, M.S./Elizabeth Head, M.P.H.
  4. Environmental Health updates - Galan Baxter, R.E.H.S.
  5. Vaccination handout for adults 50+ - Nancy Nydam/Alex Millman, M.D. 
  6. Closing Remarks - Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey M.D., M.P.H.

