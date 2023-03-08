Read more about Board of Public Health March 14, 2023 Meeting
PUBLIC NOTICE
Board of Public Health Meeting
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Location (virtual):
- Zoom link https://zoom.us/j/99283601403
- Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
- US: +1 470 381 2552 or +1 470 250 9358 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833
- Webinar ID: 992 8360 1403
PRESENTATIONS
- Overview and introduction of new DPH staff - Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H.
- Legislative update - Megan Andrews, J.D.
- Georgia Dementia/Alzheimer's Disease Program - Xavier Crockett, M.S./Elizabeth Head, M.P.H.
- Environmental Health updates - Galan Baxter, R.E.H.S.
- Vaccination handout for adults 50+ - Nancy Nydam/Alex Millman, M.D.
- Closing Remarks - Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey M.D., M.P.H.