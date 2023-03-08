Managed Services Provider Henson Group Names Chris Savage as Global Head of Managed Services
Savage has more than 25 years of experience in IT infrastructure and IT services and holds multiple cloud certificationsMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managed Services Provider Henson Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Savage as its Global Head of Managed Services.
Savage has led Managed Services and Professional Services teams previously and, with Henson Group, he will be responsible for strategy, growth and the implementation of all Managed Services offerings.
Before coming to Henson Group, Savage was a Senior Manager of Cloud Presales at Ingram Micro, and Henson Group was among the partners Savage helped with Professional Services while at the company. While at Ingram Micro, Savage supported partners and customers working in Azure and Amazon Web Services.
Previously, while at 3Cloud, Savage established and grew an Azure-focused Managed Services group that supported customers in financial services, healthcare, entertainment, manufacturing and real estate.
Savage has more than 25 years of experience in IT infrastructure and IT services. He has led Professional Services teams in migration projects, cost optimization, DevOps, cloud automation and cloud security and has worked for companies in technology product distribution, retail, healthcare, education, real estate and telecommunications.
He holds multiple cloud certifications, including Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert, Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate and Microsoft Certified: Azure Security Engineer, Associate. Savage also holds PMP and ITIL Foundations version 2.0 certifications.
Savage has a master’s degree in business administration in finance and entrepreneurship from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University and an undergraduate degree in government from the same school.
“I am excited to join Henson Group and work with the talented team here to deliver customer-focused Managed Services for our Microsoft Azure, 365 and Dynamics customers,” Savage said. “We have an outstanding service delivery team, and I am looking forward to joining them in delivering outstanding business value to our current and future customers in their overall cloud journey.”
“We are extremely excited to welcome Chris to our team and organization,” said Matt Slossberg, Chief Service Officer at Henson Group. “With his breadth and depth of experience, we’re even better positioned to grow sustainably and with the highest-quality Managed Services offerings for our customers.”
For more information about services offered by Henson Group, visit HensonGroup.com.
About Henson Group
We lead our customers through their digital transformation with such an impact they can’t imagine going back to the old way. As a certified Microsoft Gold Partner and Azure Expert MSP, we have the proven experience and global coverage to work with the largest companies in all major languages. Customers choose us because our Microsoft Expert status means less risk for customers. There are fewer than 100 Expert-certified Microsoft partners globally, so you are safe in choosing Henson Group for your next project. Our Expert status demonstrates that we have IP and a proprietary project management process that delivers for customers. We also have the best pricing and offer more value by providing Microsoft Premier support, continuous security/cost reviews, and advisory services at no additional cost. Lastly, when it comes to social responsibility, we have one of the most diverse executive teams, compensate all employees equitably, are a registered WMBE, and are the only carbon-neutral Microsoft Expert partner.
