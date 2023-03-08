Summit Paper Tube, Inc. establishing first South Carolina operations in Williamsburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Summit Paper Tube, Inc. (Summit Paper Tube), a paper tube manufacturer, today announced plans to establish its first South Carolina operations in Williamsburg County. The company’s $1.68 million investment will create 19 new jobs.

Founded in North Carolina, Summit Paper Tube is a manufacturer of spiral wound paper tubes used for paper, nonwoven fabric, shipping and cable reels.

Located at 49 Seaboard Road in Andrews, Summit Paper Tube’s Williamsburg County operations will be the company’s first South Carolina location. Summit Paper Tube will lease a facility which will be used for converting paper into paper tubes that will be distributed to textile, metals, label and paper industries.

QUOTES

“Summit Paper Tube is excited to be locating in South Carolina and Williamsburg County. We look forward to being a part of the community and being in Williamsburg County for a long time.” -Summit Paper Tube, Inc. President Bob Bennett

“We are always proud when a business decides to invest in South Carolina. Today’s announcement by Summit Paper Tube is further proof that South Carolina’s manufacturing industry continues to grow across the state. The $1.68 million investment and 19 new jobs will make a positive impact in Williamsburg County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today we celebrate Summit Paper Tube’s first operations in South Carolina. This announcement is a win for Williamsburg County and shows economic growth in rural areas of our state. Congratulations to Summit Paper Tube, and we wish them success in the state for years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"We are excited and thankful that Summit Paper Tube chose to locate in Williamsburg County. We look forward to welcoming them into our business community. Again, we are thankful for their investment and for creating jobs in our rural communities.” -Williamsburg County Supervisor Kelvin Washington

