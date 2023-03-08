Empire Communities Hires New Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- Vaughan, Ontario Canada, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest privately held homebuilders, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rami Jurdi as the new Chief Financial Officer.

With a career spanning over 17 years in the asset management industry, Rami has held progressive leadership roles at Brookfield Asset Management in all aspects of finance including mergers and acquisitions, asset management, capital markets and treasury. Rami was most recently a Managing Director of corporate finance overseeing global corporate reporting, financial planning & analysis, business planning, investor relations and valuations at Brookfield Renewable Partners, a publicly listed pure-play renewable power business with over $50 billion in assets. Rami’s expertise ranges from building and leading high-performing teams to source large-scale capital from both the private and public markets.

“We are delighted to welcome Rami to the Empire team,” says Andrew Guizzetti, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Empire Communities. “Rami adds invaluable strength and deep knowledge of the capital markets, asset management of real assets including renewable infrastructure, and a strong track record at driving value-enhancing initiatives that will help accelerate Empire’s growth in Canada and the United States.”

Rami has a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) in finance and accounting with the highest honours from the Sprott School of Business, Carleton University in Ottawa. He is both a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and a Chartered Business Valuator (CBV).

Rami’s impressive track record of experience and extensive financial expertise will further position Empire to achieve its aspiration to be known as the community builder of choice that creates experiences that matter.

Daniela Tirone Empire Communities 4166273896 dtirone@empirecommunities.com