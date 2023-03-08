Submit Release
Nominations Open for 2022/2023 Maine School Nurse of the Year

The Maine Association of School Nurses announces a call for nominations for the Maine School Nurse of the Year (SNOY) 2022-23! This award recognizes an outstanding school nurse for his/her contributions to the school and community they serve. The award provides recognition to an individual who demonstrates leadership in 6 areas of practice: care provision, program management, health education, professional development, community involvement, and research.

The individual selected will receive a $500 cash award and be recognized at the October 2023 Maine School Nurse Fall Institute.

We are accepting applications now. Attached you will find the nomination form and the information necessary to begin this process. The application deadline is April 25, 2023. For more information, please click here.

If you know a school nurse who inspires you with his/her dedication to their school community, please consider nominating him/her for this prestigious award!

All information is also located on the MASN website.

Directions:

1.) Completed nomination packet must include:

  • Nomination Form
  • Reference letters (3-5) with at least one from administration
  • Curriculum Vitae
  • Written report addressing the six content areas

2.) Submit original and 3 copies by April 25, 2023 to SNOY Coordinator, Erin Taylor. Email etaylor@capeelizabethschools.org for mailing address.

Questions? Please contact: Erin Taylor, School Nurse at Pond Cove Elementary School by calling 207-799-7339 x3113 or emailing etaylor@capeelizabethschools.org.

