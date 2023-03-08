Nanocellulose Materials Market to grow at 20.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 | Global Valued $2.2 billion by 2031

Nanocellulose Materials Market

Nanocellulose Materials Market offers a detailed analysis of market trends, top segment, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanocellulose Materials Market size was $0.4 billion in 2021 and is set to exceed $2.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 20.1% from 2022 to 2031. increasing demand from pulp and paper industry drives the growth of the global nanocellulose materials market. On the other hand, high production cost impede the growth to some extent. However, growing interest in nanocellulose 3D printing is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

By region, Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share in 2021 and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The same region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period. Nanocelluloses can be utilized in Asia-Pacific as formulation modifiers, moisturizers, nanofillers, additives, membranes, and films. Nanocellulose composite particles have recently been produced as carriers for bioactive chemicals or UV-blockers, as well as platforms for wound healing and skin sensors.

By type, the cellulose nanofibrils held the major share in 2021. The cellulose nanocrystals segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period. Cellulose nanofibrils (CNFs) are renewable and biodegradable natural-based nanomaterial and are produced by mechanical fibrillation, which includes homogenization, and micro fluidization of cellulose biomass, thus driving the segment growth.

By application, the pulp and paper segment contributed to the highest share in 2021. The composites segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 21.4% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that nanocellulose paper (NCP), produced mechanically or chemically from wood, cotton, and other cellulose-rich materials, has excellent properties as a flexible substrate for optoelectronic devices, including appropriate mechanical strength, thermal and chemical stability, and high transparency and low surface roughness

The nanocellulose materials market is segmented into type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into cellulose nanofibrils (CNF), cellulose nanocrystals (CNC), bacterial cellulose (BC), micro fibrillated cellulose (MFC), and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into pulp & paper, composites, pharmaceutical & biomedical, electronics, food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, and others. Region wise, the nanocellulose materials market share is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Covid-19 scenario-

1. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the nanocellulose materials market, leading to a decline in demand for oil and gas, construction limits, and reduced manufacturing.

2. However, the increasing demand for textiles and nonwoven products, such as masks and sanitary tissues, has raised the demand for nanocellulose materials. This has led to the need for bio-based materials in composites and packaging products, particularly in the paper and pulp sectors.

Leading Market Players-

1. SAPPI

2. NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

3. GRANBIO

4. DKS CO. LTD.

5. KAO CORPORATION

6. SEIKO PMC CORPORATION

7. CELLUFORCE

8. KRUGER INC.

9. ANOMERA, INC.

10. ANPOLY INC.

The report analyzes these key players in the global nanocellulose materials market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

