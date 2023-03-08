At a CAGR of 14.3% Crowdfunding Market is projected to reach $6.8 billion by 2031

Crowdfunding market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global crowdfunding market generated $1.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

An increase in the number of platforms and campaigns catering to different sectors and types of funding

Increase in crowdfunding regulations through governments & regulatory bodies

Collaboration between companies and new startups

Crowdfunding allows individuals, businesses, startups and early-stage companies to access capital that may not be available through traditional channels such as banks or venture capital firms

Opportunities Integration of AI, blockchain, and machine learning technologies into crowdfunding platforms to mitigate investors' concerns

Restraints Lack of awareness of crowdfunding among the public

Based on type, the debt-based crowdfunding segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global crowdfunding market and would maintain its dominance through 2031. The equity-based crowdfunding segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

In terms of investment size, the small and medium investment segment captured the largest market share of more than two-thirds of the global crowdfunding market in 2021 and is expected to maintain a prominent revenue growth in 2031. However, the large investment segment is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR of 16.6% through 2031.

In terms of application, the food and beverage segment captured the largest market share of nearly two-fifths of the global crowdfunding market in 2021. However, the technology segment is expected to dominate in terms of revenue and achieve the fastest CAGR of 18.1% through 2031.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global crowdfunding market in 2021. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate in terms of revenue and manifest the highest CAGR of 16.5% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include LAMEA and Europe.

Leading players of the global crowdfunding market analyzed in the research include StartSomeGood, Kickstarter, PBC, GoFundMe, Fundly, Seedrs Limited, ConnectionPoint Systems, Inc. (CPSI) (FundRazr), Fundable, Wefunder, Inc., Indiegogo, Inc., and Crowdcube Capital Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players of the global crowdfunding market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

