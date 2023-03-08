Apply now to the Apple Developer Academy in Naples, Italy
The University of Naples Federico II and Apple invite students from around the world, including from the Eastern Partnership, to take part in the Apple Developer Academy 2023/2024, conducted with EU support.
The Apple Developer Academy is designed for curious and open-minded students who want to take a step into the world’s most innovative and vibrant technology ecosystem and lay the foundation for a career in the growing app economy.
The Academy aims to attract students from a wide variety of backgrounds, and the training is designed for students from a wide range of educational contexts.
The applicant must have a valid High School level diploma in their home country, issued by upper-secondary education.
Information on available scholarships will be published at a later date. The academy also provides visa support.
The deadline for applications is 21 April, for applicants with disabilities and special needs – 14 April.
